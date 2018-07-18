The First Gucci x Dapper Dan Collab Is Here

Ever since Alessandro Michele joined Gucci, he managed to transform a classy Italian fashion house into world’s most sought-after brand. Thanks to the numerous collaborations and the fresh viewpoint of the designer, we all desperately want to get our hands on a Gucci piece. When the label announced they will be partnering with Dapper Dan on several exclusive lines, the fashion world got more excited than ever. Now the day has come when the first one saw the light of day. There is no doubt in the world that it will become Millennials’ favorite in no time.



The history of Gucci and Dapper Dan is quite long and complicated. What was once almost a feud, now grew into an amazing partnership we’ve all been waiting for. The Harlem couturier used the brand’s logo in his releases back in the 80’s and 90’s. Just last year, Michele and the Italian label clapped back by implementing one of Dan’s designs on their runway. Thankfully it all ended with an agreement and a series of collaborations. The label decided to help Daniel Day reopen his iconic Harlem atelier, borrowed him fabrics and even featured him in their ads. Soon, they announced exclusive collections, one of which is available today.

“Taking inspiration from archive imagery from the ’80s showing Dapper Dan’s custom pieces, the gallery of pictures shot in and around the streets of Harlem New York have a similar street aesthetic to the original photographs. Featuring young personalities from the neighborhood together with models wearing the ready-to-wear and accessories of the Gucci-Dapper Dan collection, the lookbook pays homage to the celebrated designer’s heritage.”- the brand explained in their press release.

The two labels tapped Ari Macropoulos to bring the 80’s-inspired pieces to life with her camera. Of course, the location of choice is Harlem, where both models and locals flaunt the latest pieces in the most retro-fabulous way. Everything revolves around that decade when monogrammed logos were all you needed to be trendy. There is a notable Dapper Dan influence, shown through Daniel’s immaculate tailoring and boyish vibes. It all looks like a street style photoshoot, instead of a classic lookbook. The range features both male and female designs, all heavily accessorized with bold chains, headpieces, fanny packs, scarves and statement eyewear. As expected, the maximalism trend for Gucci continues to rule over another drop.

The Gucci x Dapper Dan line is available online at Gucci.com and select international Gucci flagships. Prices start at $250 for the socks up to $7,900 for the jackets.

Photo Credit: Gucci