The History of The Little Black Dress

The little black dress is an essential piece of clothing that every woman should have in her closet. It became an iconic term throughout the years and a synonym for style and class. Now, the little black dresses are available in many different cuts and styles.



Women have been familiar with the concept of the little black dress for a long time. One of the most important moments in the fashion history was when American Vogue published a design by Coco Chanel back in 1926. The drawing presented an elegant long-sleeved dress that was combined with white pearls. This exact moment made the little black dress an iconic piece. Chanel is one of the ladies who set completely new boundaries in the fashion industry.

Another important person who made the little black dress famous is the French singer Edith Piaf. She was given the nickname “little black sparrow” because of her love for the black dresses. Edith wore classy black dresses on every single performance during her career.

Another unforgettable moment in the history of the LBD’s is Audrey Hepburn’s Givenchy dress. This is the most popular little black dress ever. Hepburn wore it for her role as Holly Golightly in the opening scene of Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Audrey was a very close friend with the French designer, who hand-made the iconic dress. The dress is currently kept in Givenchy’s private archives.

Princess Diana wore a black “revenge dress” that became a thing all around the world. In 1994, Lady Di attended a Vanity Fair party where she wore that same dress and looked absolutely stunning. Just hours before that, her husband Charles publicly admitted that he was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowels.

Today there isn’t a single celebrity and influencer that hasn’t flaunted a the little black dress. It is one of the safest options for different occasions. Just match it with a good pair of shoes and eye-catching accessories and you are ready to go.