The Hottest Celebrity Revenge Dresses

Princess Diana set the standards for revenge dressing more than 20 years ago with her body-accenting LBD by the Greek designer Christina Stambolian. Every lady who has gone through rough breakup probably knows the elevating power of the revenge dress. It gives you a new level of confidence without making extreme changes. While a new haircut may seem like too much at those hard moments, a new sultry dress is just enough to take away the post-breakup blues at least for one night. Here is how our favorite celebs handled their breakups with the help of revenge dresses.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Princess Diana kept this form-fitting black number in her wardrobe for three years because she was concerned that is too revealing. Anyway, the night when her ex Prince Charles confessed his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, Lady Di got all eyes on her with this sexy dress.

