Fashion Lingerie and Swimwear

The Hottest Looks at Miami Swim Week 2017

By Updated on

Another Miami Swim Week is coming to an end. The biggest swimwear event in the world started last week on Thursday and it is going to end tomorrow. During the Swim Week, many popular swimwear companies presented their newest designs and collections. Just like any other year, it was an amazing event, that you can fully enjoy. Parties all day, cocktails and great music.

The event is popular not only for the perfect bikinis but also for the wild parties and numerous events. Celebrity guests such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Shanina Shaik, Nick Cannon, Leighton Meester, Audrina Patridge were just a part of the influencers that visited Miami to attend the shows.

This year you could see just about any type of bikini. Starting from separates in many colors and prints to one piece, some simple while others embellished. The styles that dominated were the tropical vibes, with strong and vibrant colors.

Swimwear brands such as Beach Bunny, Sports Illustrated, Luli Fama, Montce, Vichi and more presented very successful shows. Renowned brands from all over the world are in Miami to be a part of the sexiest event of the year. Take a look at the hottest moments of the runway from the Miami Swim Week 2017.

Sports Illustrated

The Hottest Looks at Miami Swim Week 2017 Sports Illustrated
Photo Courtesy: Miami.com
