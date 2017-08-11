Fashion Gallery Trends

Fall/Winter 2017 Shoe Trends

By Updated on

Prev1 of 22

Fall is right around the corner, and every stylish woman needs a good pair of shoes for the upcoming season. Even if your outfit is simple, statement heels and boots will bring a lot of fun in your appearance. This fall, things are going to get interesting. The biggest shoe trends are the most daring ones. From what we could see on the runway, designers leaned on the 90s fashion for their Fall 2017 collections.

In other words, there will be a variety of bold designs. You should get ready for another season of experimenting and playing with colors. Velvet is making a huge comeback, and you will see it in both clothes and shoes. Dries Van Noten introduced many fun velvet shoes, with amazing block heels. Dolce & Gabbana always aim for luxury and high-end fashion. For Fall 2017, they offered jacquard boots, that remind very much of the royalty wear. According to Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel, sparkling boots will be the item on demand. This is one of the most noticeable trends, and fashion influencers are going crazy over it.

Feast your eyes on the biggest and the hottest shoe trends for Fall 2017 that appeared on the runways.

 Color Block Heel

The Hottest Shoe Trends for Fall 2017 color block heel
Byblos Fall 2017
Photo Credit: Imaxtree
Prev1 of 22

Recent Posts

Fall/Winter 2017 Shoe Trends

Fashion Gallery Trends

Fall/Winter 2017 Shoe Trends

Fall is right around the corner, and every stylish woman needs a good pair of shoes for the upcoming season. Even if your outfit is simple, statement heels and boots will bring a lot of...

Best Celebrity Fall Lipstick Colors

Perfumes & Makeup

Best Celebrity Fall Lipstick Colors

In these late days of summer, it's time to take a look at some fall trends. The change of the season also means that your beauty routine needs to change. If you want to experiment...

10 Celebrities With Their Own Beauty Lines

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

10 Celebrities With Their Own Beauty Lines

A very successful marketing technique of the beauty brands is collaborating with celebrities or beauty influencers. Many celebrities are representing different beauty brands and use their influence to promote their products. Some celebrities, on the...

Emily Ratajkowski Masters the Street Style in DKNY’s Fall 2017 Campaign

Fashion

Emily Ratajkowski Masters the Street Style in DKNY’s Fall 2017 Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski did another exciting campaign for DKNY. For the Fall 2017 campaign of the brand, Emily walked the streets of New York, wearing the coolest outfits. The designs are predominantly in the popular athleisure...

Maybelline x Makeup Shayla Collaboration is Made to Empower Women Of Color

Perfumes & Makeup

Maybelline x Makeup Shayla Collaboration is Made to Empower Women Of Color

Maybelline is one of the oldest drugstore brands with products on the shelves at your local drugstore way before all of these cool internet-only brands showed up. Maybelline for sure brightened that dark era of...