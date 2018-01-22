Celebrities Fashion

The Kardashian/Jenner Sisters Front Calvin Klein's New Ads

Even since his first day at Calvin Klein, Raf Simons has dedicated his work to bring back the old shine of the luxury fashion house. Raf embraced the all-Americana spirit in most of his collections and involved it in the brand’s ads. Towards the end of 2017, the designer launched a series of campaigns as a part of the Calvin Klein Jeans collection. First, he tapped Solange Knowles, who had the liberty to cast her stellar group of friends to star along with her. Later, he focused on a younger generation of trending names and worked with Kaia and Presley Gerber.

The Kardashian Jenner Sisters Front Calvin Klein’s New Ads white underwear bra panties shirt

For the latest edition of the “Our Family. #MyCalvins.” campaign, Simons chose the most popular American family, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters. The designer continues to embody the concept of family and the importance of these bonds. This time Raf Simons presented togetherness through the relationship between Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie.

The Kardashian Jenner Sisters Front Calvin Klein’s New Ads white underwear bran panties

“Family is everything, so when we’re all together doing something special like this, it means so much. We were all in a group text before saying how lucky we are to do this together and that it’s going to be the best day.” Kim shared her excitement with Vogue.

The Kardashian Jenner Sisters Front Calvin Klein’s New Ads white underwear bra panties shirt

Once again Willy Vanderperre was the genius behind the camera. The campaign follows the same theme as the ones launched before. Shot at a rustic barn-like location, somewhere in Los Angeles, the Kardashian/Jenner clan poses in basic underwear and denim pieces.

The Kardashian Jenner Sisters Front Calvin Klein’s New Ads white underwear denim jacket jeans shirt

“The bond we share is infectious. Even though we pick on each other like normal siblings, we are each other’s biggest supporters . . . I want people to see unity, loyalty, and strength. We’re a mix of everything, and I think family is the ultimate American dream.”- shared Khloe, who was pregnant while shooting the campaign.

The Kardashian Jenner Sisters Front Calvin Klein’s New Ads white underwear bra panties shirt

All of the gorgeous ladies, except for Kylie, flaunt their toned bodies in Calvin Klein’s classic white and black logo underwear. The now recognizable country style blankets are once again present as the centerpiece in the barn. In some of the shots, the sisters are rocking all denim looks, Raf’s homage to the rich history of the fashion house.

The Kardashian Jenner Sisters Front Calvin Klein’s New Ads black underwear denim jacket jeans shirt

All of the items from the ads are already available both online and in store. The jeans styles are a part of the Calvin Klein Jeans Spring 2018 collection, while the featured underwear is a part of the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton, Calvin Klein Body and Calvin Klein Underwear lines.

The Kardashian Jenner Sisters Front Calvin Klein’s New Ads white underwear Kim Kardashian

 

Photo Credit: Willy Vanderperre

