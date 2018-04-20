The Kardashians To Close All DASH Stores for Good

Kardashians’ die-hard fans might be deeply affected by the latest surprising decision of the famous family. The boutique DASH that the Kardashian sisters opened before they were even famous it’s officially closing its doors for good. The sisters will be closing all of their DASH stores. It’s literally an end of an era! Kim Kardashian made the big announcement on her app:

“After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores. We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and since then we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our Dash Dolls spin-off show, it’s been such a huge part of our lives. We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years we’ve all grown so much individually. We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on. We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories—and we have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to everyone!”



The DASH stores were founded by Kortney, Khloe, and Kim before they became reality sensations. The original Calabasas boutique was a huge part of the “Keeping up With The Kardashians” in the early days of the show. Moreover, there is a huge connection between the reality show and the DASH stores. The sisters made a decision to open a Miami location when the reality show took off. In Kardashian’s fashion, the preparations and the opening of the Miami DASH store were all documented on the show. Since the reality show turned out to be a huge success at that time, the sisters relocated the original store from Calabasas to Los Angeles. In 2010 they opened a store in New York which went out of business in 2016. Anyway, the Los Angeles and Miami DASH stores continued to be a favorite shopping destination for all of the Kardashian obsessives.

The DASH stores even got their own reality show, DASH Dolls which premiered in 2015 but didn’t last for too long. Anyway, fans of the Keeping up With The Kardashians might remember that the sisters have discussed to close DASH in the past. In a Season 13 episode of the reality show, Kim and Khloé were keen on discussing with potential buyers, but Kourtney wanted to keep the stores. It seems that they finally reached a mutual agreement to close DASH’s doors for good.

The Kardashian sisters haven’t shared any official closing date of their stores, but according to previous reports by Radar Online, the stores’ leases end on May 31.