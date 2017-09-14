The London Fashion Week SS 2018 Preview

We are having a busy fashion September. The SS 2018 New York Fashion Week officially ended on Wednesday and the London Fashion Week is about to start tomorrow. Since the LFW is just a day away, it’s time to see what’s going to happen on one of the biggest European fashion events. First things first, the LFW will start on Friday, September 15 and it will last until Tuesday, September 19. The LFW is a first look at what we are going to wear from some of our favorite European brands in the upcoming spring. The biggest British brands, as well as a couple of international fashion houses, will present their spring/summer 2018 collections. The most popular names on the schedule are Christopher Kane, Topshop, Erdem, and Burberry. Additionally, Ralph and Russo will present their debut ready-to-wear collection.

The most anticipated international show on the SS 2018 LFW is the American brand, Tommy Hilfiger. The brand will present the latest collaboration with the infamous supermodel Gigi Hadid. The show is intentionally scheduled on Tuesday, September 19, which is the last day of the LFW. This is going to be Tommy Hilfiger’s first fashion show in England. Another huge newbie on the schedule is Giorgio Armani. The Italian designer will present his Emporio Armani spring collections in London for the first time. The reason why Giorgio Armani left Milan Fashion Week is the opening of the renovated Bond Street flagship store in London. The grand opening will happen on Sunday, September 17.

The see-now, buy-now instant fashion concept is getting more and more popular. The British luxury fashion authority Burberry will present a collection that will be available for purchase immediately after the designs hit the runway. The high streetwear label Topshop and Mother of Pearl also arrange their collections according to this fast fashion concept. With the rise of social media, many fashion addicts want to shop right after they see the pieces. We can’t blame them. Honestly is hard to see something on your news feed every day and wait for months to put your hands on it.

Among the new names on LFW are Harry Evans, Supriya Lele, Charlotte Knowles, Matty Bovan, Sadie Williams, Molly Goddard, Halpern and more. Talent supporters Lulu Kennedy and NewGen will run the events of the newbies. Everyone who wants to see the next big name in the British fashion industry should attend some of these shows.