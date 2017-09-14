Fashion

The London Fashion Week SS 2018 Preview

By Updated on

We are having a busy fashion September. The SS 2018 New York Fashion Week officially ended on Wednesday and the London Fashion Week is about to start tomorrow. Since the LFW is just a day away, it’s time to see what’s going to happen on one of the biggest European fashion events. First things first, the LFW will start on Friday, September 15 and it will last until Tuesday, September 19. The LFW is a first look at what we are going to wear from some of our favorite European brands in the upcoming spring. The biggest British brands, as well as a couple of international fashion houses, will present their spring/summer 2018 collections. The most popular names on the schedule are Christopher Kane, Topshop, Erdem, and Burberry. Additionally, Ralph and Russo will present their debut ready-to-wear collection.

SS 2018 LFW Preview model walks on the runway
Photo Credit: Rex

The most anticipated international show on the SS 2018 LFW is the American brand, Tommy Hilfiger. The brand will present the latest collaboration with the infamous supermodel Gigi Hadid. The show is intentionally scheduled on Tuesday, September 19, which is the last day of the LFW. This is going to be Tommy Hilfiger’s first fashion show in England. Another huge newbie on the schedule is Giorgio Armani. The Italian designer will present his Emporio Armani spring collections in London for the first time. The reason why Giorgio Armani left Milan Fashion Week is the opening of the renovated Bond Street flagship store in London. The grand opening will happen on Sunday, September 17.

SS 2018 LFW Preview models walk on the runway
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Tim Ireland.

The see-now, buy-now instant fashion concept is getting more and more popular. The British luxury fashion authority Burberry will present a collection that will be available for purchase immediately after the designs hit the runway. The high streetwear label Topshop and Mother of Pearl also arrange their collections according to this fast fashion concept. With the rise of social media, many fashion addicts want to shop right after they see the pieces. We can’t blame them. Honestly is hard to see something on your news feed every day and wait for months to put your hands on it.

SS 2018 LFW Preview model walks on the runway
Photo Credit: ImaxTree

Among the new names on LFW are Harry Evans, Supriya Lele, Charlotte Knowles, Matty Bovan, Sadie Williams, Molly Goddard, Halpern and more. Talent supporters Lulu Kennedy and NewGen will run the events of the newbies. Everyone who wants to see the next big name in the British fashion industry should attend some of these shows.

Recent Posts

The London Fashion Week SS 2018 Preview

Fashion

The London Fashion Week SS 2018 Preview

We are having a busy fashion September. The SS 2018 New York Fashion Week officially ended on Wednesday and the London Fashion Week is about to start tomorrow. Since the LFW is just a day...

Backstage at Philipp Plein Spring 2018

Fashion

Backstage at Philipp Plein Spring 2018

Backstage the runway show is where all the magic is born. Being able to sneak peek behind the scenes is a true treat for the eyes. You’ll see the world’s most familiar faces getting ready...

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion

Coach 1941 RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

If you were missing sequins and glitter from the New York Fashion Week, don’t worry, Coach got you covered. The '80s inspired Spring 2018 collection is a refreshment on the fashion scene. Stuart Vevers and...

Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017 Collection At NYFW

Fashion

Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2017 Collection At NYFW

Only Ralph Lauren can turn a garage into a runway venue. And only Ralph Lauren can bring the biggest A-listers to Bedford, which is an hour north from Manhattan to see the latest Ready-to-wear Fall...

Standout Nail Designs from SS 2018 NYFW

Gallery Nails Trends

Standout Nail Designs from SS 2018 NYFW

During Fashion Weeks besides hair and makeup, nails have their moment as well. Throughout the last few seasons, we were witnesses of many fun trends that became a part of the everyday life. The metallic...