The Most Daring High Slit Dresses of 2017

By Updated on

High slit dresses have always been a bold and daring choice. Since celebrities don’t mind showing their toned and sculpted legs, these dresses are now present more than ever. There isn’t a red carpet event without the thigh-high slit designs. You could notice them at the most popular events such as the MET Gala, the Oscars, the Cannes Film Festival, the Golden Globes and more. Celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Zendaya and others make huge high-slit fashion statements everywhere they go.  Wearing a gown that shows so much might be too daring for some people. But with the right dress and occasion, it might end up looking ultimately elegant and glamorous.

One of the most popular models at the moment, Bella Hadid started this trend. She showed up wearing several bold choices and she rocked every single one of them. The young trendsetter was followed by many other supermodels, singers, actresses, and influencers. Some of them opt for body-hugging tight dresses that featured a thigh-high slit. Others prefer voluminous gowns, spiced up with a super-high slit. The most courageous ones, like Chrissy Teigen, choose dresses with slits on both sides. Take a look at the ultimately gorgeous and at times dangerous high slit dresses of 2017, and get some celebrity inspo on how you can wear them.

 

The Most Beautiful and Daring High Slit Dresses of 2017 Kendall Jenner
Photo Courtesy: Getty Images
