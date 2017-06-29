The sheer dresses have been around for quite a while, but it seems that in 2017 they made their way to the top. In the past, we could spot a naked dress on the red carpet only once in a while. On the other hand, 2017 is a different story.More and more celebrities fiercely flaunt hot see-through gowns on the red carpet.

Let’s take a moment and enjoy the most daring sheer dresses spotted on the red carpet.

Bella Hadid

Bella flaunted her perfect figure at the 2017 amfAR Gala at Cannes in a sheer crystal embellished dress by Ralph and Russo.