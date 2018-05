This year’s Cannes Film Festival came to an end. So we decided to round up the most glamorous dresses seen on the red carpet. Check out how Aishwarya Rai, Sara Sampaio, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and more worked the red carpet in their sizzling ensembles.

Elsa Hosk

The long-legged beauty donned a stunning Ermanno Scervino gown for the amfAR Gala. Elsa finished off the loo with daring stilettos and a red lip.