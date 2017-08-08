The Most Iconic Bikini Moments Of All Time

The hot summer days aren’t over and now is the perfect time to remind you of the greatest bikini moments of all time. Our list of the most iconic bikini throughout history includes legendary actresses and icons such as Marilyn Monroe and Brigitte Bardot and young fashion influencers such as Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez.

Feast your eyes on the most memorable bathing suits of all time.

Marilyn Monroe

The unforgettable Marilyn Monroe has many style moments that we all remember. The high waisted polka dot bikini that she wore in The Misfits was a huge bikini moment and launched her as a Pinup icon.

Brigitte Bardot

The Girl in the Bikini was one of the first movies that had a woman in a bikini. Brigitte Bardot started the bikini revolution on screen with many bikini sets. The blonde bombshell looked astonishing in the 1953 French movie.

Ursula Andress

Ursula Andress played the first Bond girl in the 1962 movie Dr. No. The actress flaunted her curves in a white belted bikini.

Halle Berry

You probably remember the breathtaking orange bikini that Halle Berry wore in the 2002 Bond Movie Die Another Day.

Phoebe Cates

Phoebe’s bikini scene is probably one of the most searched movie bikini moments on the internet. Although the actress disappeared from the acting scene we can’t forget her red hot bikini from 1982 comedy Fast Times At Ridgemont High.

Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia bathing suit was onscreen for only two minutes and that was enough to be remembered as one of the most iconic bikinis of all times.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has worn one of the most shocking bikinis in the history. The spoiled blonde had two tiny butterfly-shaped nipple covers as a top part of the bikini at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens

The Spring Breakers showed a lot of hot bikini pieces. Among them were the cute two piece colorful swimming suits worn by Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens.