Fashion

The Most Iconic Bikini Moments Of All Time

By Updated on

The hot summer days aren’t over and now is the perfect time to remind you of the greatest bikini moments of all time. Our list of the most iconic bikini throughout history includes legendary actresses and icons such as Marilyn Monroe and Brigitte Bardot and young fashion influencers such as Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez.

Feast your eyes on the most memorable bathing suits of all time.

Marilyn Monroe

The most iconic bikini moments of all times Marylin Monroe Polka Dot Bikini
Photo Courtesy of halidoncorporation.com

The unforgettable Marilyn Monroe has many style moments that we all remember. The high waisted polka dot bikini that she wore in The Misfits was a huge bikini moment and launched her as a Pinup icon.

Brigitte Bardot

The most iconic bikini moments of all times Brigitte Bardot The Girl In The Bikini
Photo Courtesy of Atlantis Films

The Girl in the Bikini was one of the first movies that had a woman in a bikini. Brigitte Bardot started the bikini revolution on screen with many bikini sets. The blonde bombshell looked astonishing in the 1953 French movie.

Ursula Andress

The most iconic bikini moments of all times Bond Dr No Ursula Andress Bikini
Photo Courtesy of Eon Productions

Ursula Andress played the first Bond girl in the 1962 movie Dr. No. The actress flaunted her curves in a white belted bikini.

Halle Berry

The most iconic bikini moments of all times Halle Berry orange bikini Die Another Day
Photo Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

You probably remember the breathtaking orange bikini that Halle Berry wore in the 2002 Bond Movie Die Another Day.

Phoebe Cates

The most iconic bikini moments of all times Phoebe Cates red bikini
Photo Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Phoebe’s bikini scene is probably one of the most searched movie bikini moments on the internet. Although the actress disappeared from the acting scene we can’t forget her red hot bikini from 1982 comedy Fast Times At Ridgemont High.

Carrie Fisher

The Most Iconic Bikini Moments Of All Times Carrie Fisher The Return Of Jedi Princess Leia Bikini
Photo Courtesy Of johnnyetc.com

Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia bathing suit was onscreen for only two minutes and that was enough to be remembered as one of the most iconic bikinis of all times.

Paris Hilton

The most iconic bikini moments of all times Paris Hilton butterfly-shaped nipple covers
Photo Courtesy of Pinterest

Paris Hilton has worn one of the most shocking bikinis in the history. The spoiled blonde had two tiny butterfly-shaped nipple covers as a top part of the bikini at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens

The most iconic bikini moments of all times Selena Gomes and Vanessa Hudgens Bikini
Photo Courtesy of Pinterest

The Spring Breakers showed a lot of hot bikini pieces. Among them were the cute two piece colorful swimming suits worn by Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens.

Recent Posts

The Most Iconic Bikini Moments Of All Time

Fashion

The Most Iconic Bikini Moments Of All Time

The hot summer days aren’t over and now is the perfect time to remind you of the greatest bikini moments of all time. Our list of the most iconic bikini throughout history includes legendary actresses...

How To Wear Mixed Prints

Fashion Gallery Style Tips

How To Wear Mixed Prints

Pairing patterns is truly an artistry and a lot of people are scared to wear such risky outfits. It may seem there are no rules, but you have to make sure that the prints look...

All the Chic Ways to Wear a Lob

Gallery Hairstyles

All the Chic Ways to Wear a Lob

Lob hairstyles are actually a longer version of the bob. Last year, the lob became one of the trendiest hairstyles among the celebrities. The lob is low-maintenance and surprisingly easy to style. This is definitely...

Kat Von D Launches Vegan & Cruelty-Free Makeup Brushes & Crème Contour Palette

Perfumes & Makeup

Kat Von D Launches Vegan & Cruelty-Free Makeup Brushes & Crème Contour Palette

The famous tattoo artist and cosmetics mogul Kat Von D just announced some exciting news. She and her brand are launching vegan and cruelty-free makeup brushes. Kat shared the big news on her Instagram profile...

ColourPop Is Coming To Sephora

Perfumes & Makeup

ColourPop Is Coming To Sephora

The popular fast cosmetic internet brand ColourPop will be sold at Sephora starting from November. The California based brand launched in 2014 and since then is everyone’s favorite affordable beauty brand. The brand offers an...