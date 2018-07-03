From seductive feline flicks and red hot lips to everyone’s favorite bronze glam, we gathered the most iconic celebrity signature beauty looks of all time. Slide through this article to see the makeup looks and hairstyles that made history over the years.

Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese is a seductress by vocation! She always rocks a delicate feline flick paired with a bold pout. In most of the cases, the burlesque dancer opts for a fire red lipstick that looks very flattering on her fair complexion. She is also recognizable for her signature lob styled in glamorous retro curls.