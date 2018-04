In the sea of red carpet events, the Met Gala red carpet has undoubtedly welcomed the most iconic dresses. Celebrities team up with the biggest designer names to glam up for this event. We gathered the most talked-about Met Gala dresses throughout the years in this article. Flip through these photos to see the top picks.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West showed off her sizzling curves in a silver metallic number by Balmain with a thigh-high slit at the 2016 Met Gala.