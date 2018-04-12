The Most Loved Brands of Gen Z Are Selling Streetwear

Streetwear rules the style of teens new survey confirms. The investment bank and asset management firm Piper Jaffray investigated the shopping preferences of the young customers with an average age of 16 years. The results were gathered from the answers of 6000 interviewed teens. According to their answers, the streetwear aesthetic is most-loved right now. Brands who sell street-ready pieces ranked the highest in the survey.



Nike is expectedly at the top of the list, with 42 percent of the youngsters choosing it as their favorite apparel brand, while 23 percent choosing it as their favorite shoe brand. The sportswear giant secured the top spots probably thanks to the multiple collaborations and exciting innovations they have made during the previous year. Nike’s rival Adidas made it on the top 10 list for the first time with votes from teens who live in households with an average income of about $100 000. Vans experienced a significant rise in the latest survey. In the previous one, only 9 percent of teens listed the sportswear label as their favorite, but this number rose to 16 percent in the new survey. The streetwear authority Supreme which sells its products at a higher price range, rose from the 10th place last year to the 7th place this year.

The survey proved that the ’90s are still very trending among the generation Z. Many brands went through their archives from this decade and reinvented styles that were popular back then. The logomania that took over the ’90s is now very appealing to the teens. From the lower-priced brands, Tommy Hilfiger and Champion that also embrace their logo in most of their offerings made it to the Piper Jaffray’s top 10 list. On the other hand, Ralph Lauren is not among the top 10 choices for male teens for the first time since 2002. This brand hasn’t featured its logo very often in its latest collections which might be one of the reasons why young shoppers have lost their interest.

When it comes to bags among the favorite luxury brands for teens are Coach, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Coach scored the high third place thanks to its collaborations with the young singer Selena Gomez. Brands such as Gucci and Louis Vitton that heavily rely on their logo are among the luxury brands that entered the top 5 on this list. These brands have been delivering street-ready collections lately which might be another reason why they scored so high.

The survey also reports that the teen’s spending increased by 6 percent compared to the previous survey. For men, apparel is the second highest expanse after food, while girls spend most of their money on clothing. You can see the full report on Piper Jaffray’s website.