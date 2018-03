The Most Naked Dresses on The Red Carpet in 2018

Red carpets became the hottest spot for naked fashion choices. The sheer trend has been around for a while now, but stars don’t seem to be ready to let it go yet. From entirely see-through numbers to bejeweled elegant yet sheer dresses, A-listers keep serving daring looks on every big event. Feast your eyes on the riskiest, most impressive naked celebrity dresses our eyes have seen in 2018.

Adriana Lima

Long-serving Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima made jaws drop with her bejeweled entirely see-through number at the Elton John AIDS Foundation party.