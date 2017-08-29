The Most Surprising Beauty Looks at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the biggest events of the year when celebrities turn the red carpet into a fashion runway. The festival was founded in 1946 and is an exclusive, invitation-only event. The event takes place in Cannes, usually in May, and includes movies from all around the world. This year the iconic event celebrated its 70th anniversary, and it was held between May 17 and 29. Here is an interesting video that includes the most surprising beauty moments that celebrities flaunted at the festival.



Throughout the years we saw many iconic looks the red carpet. There were thousands of amazing dresses that left everyone in awe. Additionally, there were many surprising beauty moments that went in history.

Madonna is one of the most controversial celebrities who loves bold and daring looks. Her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 1991 can’t be forgotten. Aside from her unique clothing choice, the diva surprised with her makeup and hair. She rocked a bright cherry lip, and dark and thin eyebrows. This look is one of the the biggest beauty moments in the 90s.

Penelope Cruz flaunted another unforgettable look in 2004. For the premiere of “Non Ti Muovere”, the actress transformed herself into a real Parisian girl. She added a French vibe to the look by matching her white dress with a beret in the same color and amazing pearl earrings.

In 2016 Aishwarya Rai set new limits for the perfect lip color. For the premiere of “From the Land of the Moon” this beauty surprised with lavender lips that were out of this world. The subtle smoky eyes made her look even more powerful. Rai wore an astonishing off-the-shoulder dress embellished with colorful flowers. She is one of the most popular actresses in India and a successful businesswoman. Aishwarya is commonly referred to as the most beautiful woman in the world.