Fashion Video

The Must-See Red Carpet Looks At The CFDA Awards 2018

By Updated on

Feast your eyes on the best-dressed celebrities on the CFDA Awards 2018 red carpet in this video.

Kendall Jenner Spotted Kissing Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Younger Brother

Celebrities Fashion Video

It seems that Kendall Jenner's love life is pretty dramatic right now. Watch the video to find out all the details about the models kiss with Anwar Hadid.

Gucci Upgrades Sustainability Practices With Gucci Equilibrium

Fashion

Thankfully, fashion is not only about beautiful designs anymore. Many designers and fashion houses are committing to sustainable practices in the wake of the negative impact of the fashion industry on the environment. Moreover, fashion...

Best Foundations Of 2018

Beauty Tips Perfumes & Makeup shopping

Finding the perfect foundation can be so time consuming, costly, and just a pain. You may try one in the store, and like it there, but take it home, and it looks completely different than...

Designer Kate Spade Found Dead In New York At 55

Accessories Celebrities Fashion

The iconic American handbag designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York apartment earlier today. According to Associated Press, Spade, who was recently referred to as Valentine, took her own life. She was...

Celeb Obsession: Sexiest Nude Dresses on The Red Carpet

Fashion Gallery Trends

Celebrities love nude-hued dresses for many good reasons. If the dress is tight-fitting, it almost feels like second skin. Moreover, this color reminiscents of a naked body. Unlike black that is perfect if you want...