The Rounded Winged Eyeliner Look At Jason Wu NYFW Spring 2018

Step aside cat-eye the rounded winged eyeliner is here to take over the makeup game. If you haven’t mastered the artistry of applying precise thin winged cat eyeliner Jason Wu has some exciting news. The designer and his makeup artist Yadim finalized a minimal makeup concept a day prior the designer’s spring 2018 show. But Jason Wu felt that something was missing. Yadim had only 3 hours before Bella Hadid needed to appear on the runway and open the show. Luckily, he came up with the rounded winged eyeliner that was among the most remarkable makeup moments at the New York Fashion Week so far. Take a look at this short video from backstage Jason Wu’s Spring 2018 show to see how you can recreate the rounded winged eyeliner.



The makeup artist Yadim described the rounded winged eyeliner as a fingerprint. He took a round eyeshadow brush and deep military green matte eyeshadow from the Maybelline The City Mini palette to achieve this look. He would tap the brush into the eyeshadow and press it on the outer corners of the model’s eyelids. “You just stamp each side, and then go back to fill it in to make it a little bit more perfect—but not too perfect!” – the makeup artist explains. You can also create this look with your fingertip. It’s supposed to look smudged and bold. You don’t need to draw any shapes which makes it much easier to recreate.

Jason Wu most certainly got what he thought it was missing. The fake freckles and the glowy faces perfectly complimented this bold eyeliner look. The eyeliner is a big part of most ladies’ makeup routine. This simple version of winged eyeliner will save you tons of time. You’ll still get that graphic effect with much less effort.