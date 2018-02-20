Fashion

The Royals Hosted The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception

By Updated on

Buckingham Palace opened its doors to sustainable fashion. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton hosted the event together with the Countess of Wessex, Sophie. The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange was created by Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland and Livia Firth who is the founder of eco-philanthropy Eco-Age. The new creative initiative has a goal to “showcase the power and potential of artisan fashion skills to deliver new networks, trade links, and highlight sustainability.” The organization hopes to encourage partnerships between emerging and established talents from the member countries. The exhibition includes design from across 53 countries in the Commonwealth, most of which are former British territories.

The Royals Hosted The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception Kate Middleton,and Sophie
Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange celebrates innovative sustainable ways of production and development of ethical supply chains across the fashion industry. Kate and Sophie hosted the cocktail reception at the Buckingham Palace in honor of the exhibition. The new exhibition will showcase the most beautiful fashion designs that were created as a result of these exchanges. There are 52 exclusive garments among which Stella McCartney and Burberry representing the U.K. Each look is eco-friendly and sustainable. The designers who created the looks had to follow strict sustainability guidelines. Famous partners of the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange include Woolmark, Swarovski, Matches Fashion and NEST.

The Royals Hosted The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception Kate Middleton, Anna Wintour and Stella McCartney
Photo Credit: Getty Images

When royals host an event you can expect many high-profile guests. The event happened during London Fashion Week, so many editors, designers, and models were able to make an appearance. Among the attendees at the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange cocktail party were Vogue’s Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful and Hamish Bowles, Caroline Rush, Naomi Campbell, Stella McCartney, Adwoa Aboah and more. The seven-month pregnant Catherine wore another dreamy Erdem dress. The Duchess is often spotted wearing Erdem Moralioglu’s gorgeous gowns. This time she opted for midnight blue patterned lace number. The Countess of Wessex, Sophie went for a Burberry striped dress. The A-list guests didn’t miss the chance to flaunt their most stylish ensembles as well. The 47-year old Naomi Campbell stunned in a vintage Pierre Cardin satin green dress with glamorous sleeves. Adwoa Aboah stayed true to her edgy aesthetic even though she was attending an event hosted by royals. The model looked sharp in a tie-dyed suit by Alex Mullins.

The Royals Hosted The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception Adwoa Aboah
Photo By @adwoaaboah/Instagram

The public exhibition will take place at Australia House in London. All the designs displayed at the Buckingham Palace will move to this location, where the everyone can get a closer look. The exhibition will be open from February 22 to March 6.

The Royals Hosted The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception Naomi Campbell
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Recent Posts

The Royals Hosted The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception

Fashion

The Royals Hosted The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception

Buckingham Palace opened its doors to sustainable fashion. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton hosted the event together with the Countess of Wessex, Sophie. The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange was created by Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland...

Erdem x NARS Makeup Collaboration

Perfumes & Makeup

Erdem x NARS Makeup Collaboration

Strange Flowers is the next huge beauty collaboration to get hyped about. After many years in the fashion business, the trending London-based designer Erdem Moralioglu decided to dip his creative toes in the world of...

Mary Katrantzou Fall 2018 Collection at LFW

Fashion Video

Mary Katrantzou Fall 2018 Collection at LFW

Mary Katrantzou's namesake label is 10 years old! The designer took it to LFW to celebrate her anniversary. The Fall 2018 lineup reflected the biggest influences in the designer's creative work throughout the years. It...

Christopher Bailey Dedicates His Last Burberry Show to the LGBTQ Youth

Fashion Video

Christopher Bailey Dedicates His Last Burberry Show to the LGBTQ Youth

It's an end of an era: After 17 years as a head of Burberry, Christopher Bailey is leaving. The designer presented a vibrant collection full of symbolism at LFW. The colors of the rainbow were...

﻿BAFTAs 2018: Best Dressed Celebs On The Red Carpet

Celebrities Fashion Trends Video

﻿BAFTAs 2018: Best Dressed Celebs On The Red Carpet

Once again stars agreed to wear all black in support of the #TimesUp movement. At the 2018's British Academy Film Awards actresses and activists donned glorious all-black ensembles. Although there was a lack of color...