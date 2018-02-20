The Royals Hosted The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception

Buckingham Palace opened its doors to sustainable fashion. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton hosted the event together with the Countess of Wessex, Sophie. The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange was created by Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland and Livia Firth who is the founder of eco-philanthropy Eco-Age. The new creative initiative has a goal to “showcase the power and potential of artisan fashion skills to deliver new networks, trade links, and highlight sustainability.” The organization hopes to encourage partnerships between emerging and established talents from the member countries. The exhibition includes design from across 53 countries in the Commonwealth, most of which are former British territories.



The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange celebrates innovative sustainable ways of production and development of ethical supply chains across the fashion industry. Kate and Sophie hosted the cocktail reception at the Buckingham Palace in honor of the exhibition. The new exhibition will showcase the most beautiful fashion designs that were created as a result of these exchanges. There are 52 exclusive garments among which Stella McCartney and Burberry representing the U.K. Each look is eco-friendly and sustainable. The designers who created the looks had to follow strict sustainability guidelines. Famous partners of the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange include Woolmark, Swarovski, Matches Fashion and NEST.

When royals host an event you can expect many high-profile guests. The event happened during London Fashion Week, so many editors, designers, and models were able to make an appearance. Among the attendees at the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange cocktail party were Vogue’s Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful and Hamish Bowles, Caroline Rush, Naomi Campbell, Stella McCartney, Adwoa Aboah and more. The seven-month pregnant Catherine wore another dreamy Erdem dress. The Duchess is often spotted wearing Erdem Moralioglu’s gorgeous gowns. This time she opted for midnight blue patterned lace number. The Countess of Wessex, Sophie went for a Burberry striped dress. The A-list guests didn’t miss the chance to flaunt their most stylish ensembles as well. The 47-year old Naomi Campbell stunned in a vintage Pierre Cardin satin green dress with glamorous sleeves. Adwoa Aboah stayed true to her edgy aesthetic even though she was attending an event hosted by royals. The model looked sharp in a tie-dyed suit by Alex Mullins.

The public exhibition will take place at Australia House in London. All the designs displayed at the Buckingham Palace will move to this location, where the everyone can get a closer look. The exhibition will be open from February 22 to March 6.