The Sexiest Celebrity Slip Dresses of All Time

The slip dress is a one-of-a-kind piece for many reasons. The resemblance with undergarments makes it sexy and comfortable at the same time. They are usually made of silky fabric with a breezy silhouette that defines the curves in a sensual, subtle way. The revealing V-neckline spices up things even more. Some slip dresses even have thigh-high slits and open backs. It is a surprisingly versatile piece that often rules glamorous red carpet events. Feast your eyes on our selection of the best slip dresses celebrities have sported over the years.

Rihanna

Bad Gal is never the one to opt for classic choices. She redefined the standards of a sexy slip dress with this risky emerald green number that exposed her curves.