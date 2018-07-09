Celebrities Fashion Gallery

The Sexiest Celebrity Slip Dresses of All Time

The slip dress is a one-of-a-kind piece for many reasons. The resemblance with undergarments makes it sexy and comfortable at the same time. They are usually made of silky fabric with a breezy silhouette that defines the curves in a sensual, subtle way. The revealing V-neckline spices up things even more. Some slip dresses even have thigh-high slits and open backs. It is a surprisingly versatile piece that often rules glamorous red carpet events. Feast your eyes on our selection of the best slip dresses celebrities have sported over the years.

Rihanna

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bad Gal is never the one to opt for classic choices. She redefined the standards of a sexy slip dress with this risky emerald green number that exposed her curves.

