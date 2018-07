If you thought that celebrities can’t show any more skin than they did so far – take a second look. The gallery below brings you the shortest dresses ever that your favorite stars have rocked both on and off red carpets.

Beyoncé

Queen B has so much to show off, no wonder why she is a fan of super-short ensembles. The singer’s legs are perfection, which is just an extra reason why she should continue with these sexy editions.