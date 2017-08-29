Fashion

The Spectacular Street Style From Afropunk 2017

By Updated on

Prev1 of 25

Afropunk Festival’s street style puts all the other festivals out of the spotlight. The festival has everything from glorious colorful ensembles that celebrate the African heritage to insanely beautiful curly hair and glittery makeup looks. Attendees had two days to enjoy the performances of Solange, Princess Nokia, SZA, Thundercat, Sampha, Raphael Saadiq and more. But the real show was among the cool kids in the audience who flaunted the most striking ensembles that you couldn’t find at any other place but at the Afropunk.

The event took place at Brooklyn’s Commodore Barry Park and closed out the street fashion for this summer. At the festival, there was a pure positive energy without phobia and discrimination. Besides the impressive street fashion, the festival supports body-positivity and diversity. There were outfits that showed a lot of skin but there was no ageism, sexism, ableism, homophobia transphobia or fatphobia to stand in the way. After all, only bold personalities can pull off such an impressive outfits.

Afropunk welcomed many musicians and activists this year. It was hard to tell who’s popular among the attendees because everyone looked like a real star. The electric colors, mixed prints, and variety of accessories made the outfits hard to miss. Many people complimented their radiant attire with bold lipsticks in neon hues that looked amazing on their melanin infused complexion. The hairstyles were as vibrant as the makeup.

Although the summer is almost gone, these outfits will make you forget that fall is knocking on the door. It’s amazing how vivid colors, striking patterns, and cool street fashion can brighten up your day. You’ll instantly feel yourself after looking at these outfits. Feast your eyes on the show-stopping street style moments from the Afropunk 2017.

Spectacular Street Style Looks From Afropunk 2017 white coordinates
Photo Credit: Denisse Benitez
Prev1 of 25

Recent Posts

The Spectacular Street Style From Afropunk 2017

Fashion

The Spectacular Street Style From Afropunk 2017

Afropunk Festival’s street style puts all the other festivals out of the spotlight. The festival has everything from glorious colorful ensembles that celebrate the African heritage to insanely beautiful curly hair and glittery makeup looks....

Taylor Swift’s New Merch Line is All About Reputation

Celebrities Fashion

Taylor Swift’s New Merch Line is All About Reputation

Take a moment to remember the girly Taylor Swift with romantic curls and innocent face because she doesn't look like that anymore. The mega-popular singer flaunted a completely different style on her new album cover. The...

Kim Kardashian Channels Jackie O In Photo Shoot With her Daughter

Celebrities Fashion

Kim Kardashian Channels Jackie O In Photo Shoot With her Daughter

Kim Kardashian sure knows how to burn the internet. In her latest photo shoot for Interview's September issue, the reality star channeled Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Kim also posed with her adorable daughter North West. The...

The Most Surprising Beauty Looks at Cannes

Celebrities Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

The Most Surprising Beauty Looks at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the biggest events of the year when celebrities turn the red carpet into a fashion runway. The festival was founded in 1946 and is an exclusive, invitation-only event. The...

Statement Clutches For Your Next Big Occasion

Accessories Celebrities Gallery

Statement Clutches For Your Next Big Occasion

An elegant clutch is always a good investment. Your outfit, makeup, and hair are important, but details will instantly elevate your look. That is why you should find the perfect clutch bag. It is an...