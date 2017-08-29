The Spectacular Street Style From Afropunk 2017

Afropunk Festival’s street style puts all the other festivals out of the spotlight. The festival has everything from glorious colorful ensembles that celebrate the African heritage to insanely beautiful curly hair and glittery makeup looks. Attendees had two days to enjoy the performances of Solange, Princess Nokia, SZA, Thundercat, Sampha, Raphael Saadiq and more. But the real show was among the cool kids in the audience who flaunted the most striking ensembles that you couldn’t find at any other place but at the Afropunk.

The event took place at Brooklyn’s Commodore Barry Park and closed out the street fashion for this summer. At the festival, there was a pure positive energy without phobia and discrimination. Besides the impressive street fashion, the festival supports body-positivity and diversity. There were outfits that showed a lot of skin but there was no ageism, sexism, ableism, homophobia transphobia or fatphobia to stand in the way. After all, only bold personalities can pull off such an impressive outfits.

Afropunk welcomed many musicians and activists this year. It was hard to tell who’s popular among the attendees because everyone looked like a real star. The electric colors, mixed prints, and variety of accessories made the outfits hard to miss. Many people complimented their radiant attire with bold lipsticks in neon hues that looked amazing on their melanin infused complexion. The hairstyles were as vibrant as the makeup.

Although the summer is almost gone, these outfits will make you forget that fall is knocking on the door. It’s amazing how vivid colors, striking patterns, and cool street fashion can brighten up your day. You’ll instantly feel yourself after looking at these outfits. Feast your eyes on the show-stopping street style moments from the Afropunk 2017.