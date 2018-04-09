The Sultriest Black Dresses Spotted on Celebrities

No matter the season, it’s always a good time to put on a gorgeous black dress. In 2018 we are encouraged to wear every color under the sun since we are back to loving excessive glamour, but who says black can’t make you stand out? From the little black dress to maxi, and sheer number, this piece of clothing is always present on the red carpet. Whether is a girls’ night out or a glamorous event in your calendar, the black dress is always a classy choice. Here are all the sultriest black dresses celebrities have worn to inspire your next statement black look.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian‘s LBD is little enough to show both cleavage and legs. If you are looking for the sexiest ways to show off your curves, KKW is your best celebrity style inspo.