Fashion

“The Ten” by Nike x Virgil Abloh Sneaker Collection

By Updated on

We have some amazing news for all sneaker lovers. Nike and the celebrity-approved designer Virgil Abloh collaborated on a limited edition collection. The name of the new project is “The Ten” and it features ten iconic Nike styles, updated by the Off-White designer.

“The Ten”” is an Amazing Sneaker Collection by Nike and Virgil Abloh Virgil Abloh X Nike Air Jordan 1
Virgil Abloh X Nike Air Jordan 1

“It’s nothing short of state-of-the-art design. These 10 shoes have broken barriers in performance and style. To me, they are on the same level as a sculpture of David or the Mona Lisa. You can debate it all you want, but they mean something. And that’s what’s important.”- said Virgil in a statement.

“The Ten”” is an Amazing Sneaker Collection by Nike and Virgil Abloh Virgil Abloh X Nike Air Presto
Virgil Abloh X Nike Air Presto
“The Ten”” is an Amazing Sneaker Collection by Nike and Virgil Abloh Virgil Abloh X Nike Air Max 90
Virgil Abloh X Nike Air Max 90

The exclusive line is divided into two different themes, and each one contains five designs. The first theme is called “Revealing” and among the styles, you will find the Air Jordan 1, Nike Air Presto, Nike Air Max 90, Nike Blazer Mid and Nike Art VaporMax. The “Revealing” according to Nike “was designed to look accessible: hand-cut, open-source and reconstructed,”.

“The Ten”” is an Amazing Sneaker Collection by Nike and Virgil Abloh Virgil Abloh X Nike Blazer Mid
Virgil Abloh X Nike Blazer Mid
“The Ten”” is an Amazing Sneaker Collection by Nike and Virgil Abloh Virgil Abloh X Nike Air VaporMax
Virgil Abloh X Nike Air VaporMax

The second set, named “Ghosting” features the Nike Zoom Fly SP, Nike Air Force 1 Low, Converse Chuck Taylor, Nike Air Max 97 and Nike React Hyperdunk 2017. According to Nike This set “was designed with translucent uppers to further the idea of revealing and unite the second set of silhouettes through common material.”

“The Ten”” is an Amazing Sneaker Collection by Nike and Virgil Abloh Virgil Abloh X Nike Zoom Fly SP
Virgil Abloh X Nike Zoom Fly SP
“The Ten”” is an Amazing Sneaker Collection by Nike and Virgil Abloh Virgil Abloh X Nike Air Force 1 Low
Virgil Abloh X Nike Air Force 1 Low

The entire line was inspired by Nike’s greatest classics. Virgil is a huge sports fan, who loved playing all kinds of sports while growing up. That is why he accepted to take the biggest Nike’s classics and give them a modern twist with his signature details. It took him exactly 10 months to finish the collection. At the moment, he is one of the most popular designers with many celebrity clients. Abloh is also the founder of Off-White and Kanye West’s creative director.

“The Ten”” is an Amazing Sneaker Collection by Nike and Virgil Abloh Virgil Abloh X Converse Chuck Taylor
Virgil Abloh X Converse Chuck Taylor
“The Ten”” is an Amazing Sneaker Collection by Nike and Virgil Abloh Virgil Abloh X Nike Air Max 97
Virgil Abloh X Nike Air Max 97

With the athleisure trend at its peak, there are many impatient trendsetters who want to get their hands on these cool sneakers. The Ten collection will release in September. The sneakers will be pre-released in the New York stores during the Fashion Week starting from September 9 to September 13. London will get the designs on September 18 to September 22. The next location is Milan starting from September 21 to 25 and also Paris starting from September 26 to 30. In November the whole collection will be available at several retailers and all NikeLab locations worldwide.

“The Ten”” is an Amazing Sneaker Collection by Nike and Virgil Abloh Virgil Abloh X Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
Virgil Abloh X Nike React Hyperdunk 2017

Photo Credit: Nike

Recent Posts

What Celebrities Wore To Their First Met Gala

Celebrities Fashion

What Celebrities Wore To Their First Met Gala

The Met Gala is the most glamorous night of the year. Only the biggest A-listers get invited to this prestigious event held by the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The current editor of Vogue,...

Astonishing Hair Accessories Spotted On The Red Carpet

Accessories Celebrities Gallery Hairstyles

Astonishing Hair Accessories Spotted On The Red Carpet

Having an amazing hairstyle makes your whole appearance three times better. Most of the times it's not only about the outfit, but the tiny details that give a special vibe to the look. Even if you...

Fall/Winter 2017 Color Trends

Fashion Gallery Trends

Fall/Winter 2017 Color Trends

In terms of color, we are going to have lots of fun in the Fall/Winter 2017 season. Opposite of the cold weather, the fall/winter color palette is much warmer. The most popular color for the...

“The Ten” by Nike x Virgil Abloh Sneaker Collection

Fashion

“The Ten” by Nike x Virgil Abloh Sneaker Collection

We have some amazing news for all sneaker lovers. Nike and the celebrity-approved designer Virgil Abloh collaborated on a limited edition collection. The name of the new project is “The Ten” and it features ten...

Too Faced x Kandee Johnson Collection Launch Date

Perfumes & Makeup

Too Faced x Kandee Johnson Collection Launch Date

The Too Faced Co-founder and creative director Jerrod Blandino and the beauty influencer Kandee Johnson worked on a makeup collection for a while now. Back in January Jerrod gave the first sneak peek of the...