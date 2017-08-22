“The Ten” by Nike x Virgil Abloh Sneaker Collection

We have some amazing news for all sneaker lovers. Nike and the celebrity-approved designer Virgil Abloh collaborated on a limited edition collection. The name of the new project is “The Ten” and it features ten iconic Nike styles, updated by the Off-White designer.

“It’s nothing short of state-of-the-art design. These 10 shoes have broken barriers in performance and style. To me, they are on the same level as a sculpture of David or the Mona Lisa. You can debate it all you want, but they mean something. And that’s what’s important.”- said Virgil in a statement.

The exclusive line is divided into two different themes, and each one contains five designs. The first theme is called “Revealing” and among the styles, you will find the Air Jordan 1, Nike Air Presto, Nike Air Max 90, Nike Blazer Mid and Nike Art VaporMax. The “Revealing” according to Nike “was designed to look accessible: hand-cut, open-source and reconstructed,”.

The second set, named “Ghosting” features the Nike Zoom Fly SP, Nike Air Force 1 Low, Converse Chuck Taylor, Nike Air Max 97 and Nike React Hyperdunk 2017. According to Nike This set “was designed with translucent uppers to further the idea of revealing and unite the second set of silhouettes through common material.”

The entire line was inspired by Nike’s greatest classics. Virgil is a huge sports fan, who loved playing all kinds of sports while growing up. That is why he accepted to take the biggest Nike’s classics and give them a modern twist with his signature details. It took him exactly 10 months to finish the collection. At the moment, he is one of the most popular designers with many celebrity clients. Abloh is also the founder of Off-White and Kanye West’s creative director.

With the athleisure trend at its peak, there are many impatient trendsetters who want to get their hands on these cool sneakers. The Ten collection will release in September. The sneakers will be pre-released in the New York stores during the Fashion Week starting from September 9 to September 13. London will get the designs on September 18 to September 22. The next location is Milan starting from September 21 to 25 and also Paris starting from September 26 to 30. In November the whole collection will be available at several retailers and all NikeLab locations worldwide.

Photo Credit: Nike