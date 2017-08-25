Celebrity Thigh-High Boots Inspo For Fall 2017

Once the days get colder, you are going to need a good pair of boots. There are several boot designs that will be huge this fall. One of those is the thigh-high boots. The thigh-high boots trend that started last year isn’t going anywhere soon. The over-the-knee boots are going to be upgraded and even better than before.

The best thing about them is the huge fashion statement they make. With a good pair of thigh-high boots, you can get all the attention. For example, Taylor Swift chose an amazing velvet pair in maroon and styled them with a mini skirt. Kylie Jenner stunned in her purple pointed over-the-knee boots, which she paired with a shirt-dress. The black and gray boots are classics. They go well with all colors and outfits. These boots will probably be the item you will wear the most this fall.

Our personal favorite way to style these boots are chic skirts and dresses. That’s also the sexiest way to flaunt a pair of thigh-high boots. These boots will make your legs model-worthy. Elevate the look with a simple dress and cool tights. And if you are not a fan of skirts and dresses, then go with your favorite pair of skinny jeans.

The thigh-high boots can be both flat or high-heeled, pointed or round. It all depends on the occasion and your preferences. Here are some trendsetters who rocked these boots and made huge fashion statements.

Taylor Swift