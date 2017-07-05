Accessories Fashion Trends

The Trend You Need To Get On Board With – The Fanny Pack

By Updated on

The word fanny pack just does not sound cool…BUT When you look at the fanny pack beyond something that is usually bulky, strapped high and tight across the waist but instead slung around your shoulders or across your back, you realize that they can actually look pretty cool — especially because there is a high obsession with street-wear and vintage-inspired style right now.

kendall-jenner-fanny-pack-header

The fanny pack trend will be going strong this summer. Fashion icons such as Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne have been serving up serious inspo for us all. Though these celebs are wearing vintage high end luxury wares, allow me to show you of-the-moment alternatives and new ways to wear them.

Front and Centereastpack-fanny-pack

URBAN OUTFITTERS has a perfectly sized pouch that will rest across your chest for easy access to your ID, shades, or money whenever you need it — and it’ll look cute too.

 Low Rise

free-people-pinappleCarry your essentials in effortless styling with this pocket belt from FREE PEOPLE

Traditional

asos-fanny-pack-pom Cotton canvas outer floral is festival ready ASOS

Contemporary Sling

building-blocks-fanny-packCarry all your essentials in this contemporary pack from SHOPBOP

Side to Side

forever-21-metallic-fannypackThis pack is a perfect choice for any activities that requires a stylish ensemble.The metallic shine offers a nice contrast to your everyday pieces. You can find this at FOREVER 21

Ultramodern

herschel-packEmpyre created the storage-focused fanny back for those seeking both function and style in an accessory. You can only find this at URBAN OUTFITTERS

Fashion Forward

missguided-beach-bumAdd a playful pop to your summer style wearing this pack – featuring a dipped dye tassel details from MISSGUIDED

Don’t miss: Spring/ Summer 2017 Handbag Trends

Coolest White Sneakers to Invest In ASAP

Recent Posts

Inside “Christian Dior, Designer Of Dreams” Exhibition in Paris

Fashion

Inside “Christian Dior, Designer Of Dreams” Exhibition in Paris

The haute couture fashion house Dior is celebrating 70 years of its existence. Dior, founded by the designer Christian Dior, entered the fashion world on February 12, in the distant 1947. Since then the brand...

Lady Gaga Sings at $10 Million Wedding for Russian Oligarch’s Children

Fashion

Lady Gaga Sings at $10 Million Wedding for Russian Oligarch’s Children

When the children of the wealthy Russian oligarchs are getting married, everyone expects an extravagant wedding. The wedding of Lolita Osmanova and Gaspar Avdolyan most certainly did not disappoint. The two rich heirs got married...

Hanna Sylla Is The Cocktail Waitress Who Became a Miu Miu Model

Fashion

Hanna Sylla Is The Cocktail Waitress Who Became a Miu Miu Model

Hanna Sylla is the new model you will be hearing about from now on. She is the beautiful model that starred at the Miu Miu show just a couple of days ago, at the Paris...

Standout Beauty Moments At Haute Couture PFW 2017

Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

Standout Beauty Moments At Haute Couture PFW 2017

At the Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week 2017, we witnessed a lot of amazing beauty looks, courtesy of the most renewed hair and makeup artists. Since it's haute couture, there is always an extravaganza and...

Chanel Fall 2017 Couture Collection at Haute Couture PFW

Fashion

Chanel Fall 2017 Couture Collection at Haute Couture PFW

Karl Lagerfeld's Fall 2017 Couture Collection is an ode to the City of Lights- Paris. He went back to the roots of the luxury fashion brand and presented a very unique and romantic collection. His...