The Trendiest Store in the World Colette is Closing

The trendiest store in the world announced that it will close its doors for good. Colette is a renewed Parisien boutique known as the center of fashion. The boutique has been the favorite shopping place for many celebrities and fashion influencers throughout the years because sells pieces that you can’t find anywhere else. Nobody from the fashion world saw this coming and the biggest fashion influencers are deeply disappointed. The only good news is that the store won’t close until December, so you definitely have one more good reason to visit Paris.

“As all good things must come to an end, after 20 wonderful years, Colette should be closing its doors on December 20 of this year. Colette Roussaux has reached the time when she would like to take her time; and Colette cannot exist without Colette,” the concept boutique revealed on Instagram.

The store has been open for 20 years. Colette was founded by Colette Roussaux who still lives above the three-story shop on Rue Saint Honoré in Paris. Colette and her daughter Sarah Andelman who is the public face for the store always had something unique to offer. The 8000-square foot space was always filled with a carefully curated mix of high-fashion pieces and pieces from rising designers. Just for the records, Colette was the first boutique who recognized the potential of Proenza Schouler, Mary Kartrantzou, and Rodarte. They are all well-known names in the fashion industry now, but Colette was the first to stock their pieces.

The store is known for its exclusive collaborations with popular designers. Besides exclusive collaborations with pieces on the pricier side, the boutique sold items for every budget. One of their most hyped collaborations was with Balenciaga. Together they created €10 lighters and €35 coffee mugs so everyone could come and get a chic fashionable souvenir from the City of Lights. The good news is that Colette has more interesting collaborations coming. Just recently they announced a collaboration with the affordable streetwear brand H&M. On August 21 H&M‘s collection for Colette will launch both in store and online. If you want to put your hands on some of the pieces you will have 2 weeks to do that.

“We’ll launch the H&M capsule on 21 August. And of course, nothing change [sic] with our ‘Le Relais’ projects with Les Vacances de Lucien, Sacai, Thom Browne, Chanel, and Saint Laurent on our first floor,” Colette told Business of Fashion.

Colette has been the favorite shopping spot for many celebrities, designers, and fashion influencers. The living legend Karl Lagerfeld adores the store.

“It’s the only shop where I go because they have things no one else has. I buy watches, telephones, jewellery there – everything really! They have invented a formula that you can’t copy easily, because there is only one Colette and her and Sarah are 200 percent involved,” Lagerfeld told Business of Fashion last year.

Some of the A-listers spotted shopping at Colette are Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, the ultimate It girl Gigi Hadid, Jenifer Aniston and many other big names.

In an unexpected twist of events, the space of the iconic store will most certainly remain one of the trendiest spaces in Paris. The renewed fashion house Saint Laurent intends to use the space. This decision surprised everyone considering the unpleasant history that Colette and Saint Laurent have. Namely, in 2013, the creative director Hedi Slimane changed the brand’s name from Yves Saint Laurent to Saint Laurent. Colette wasn’t pleased with his decision and started selling the “ Ain’t Laurent Without Yves” T-shirts. The brand asked Colette to remove the T-shirts from their website with an explanation that they “seriously damaged’ the YSL brand.” Anyway, Saint Laurent will have the honor to be the last collaboration for the store and according to Colette, they are ready to welcome Saint Laurent on their space.

“We would be proud to have a brand with such history, with whom we have frequently collaborated, taking over our address,” Colette said in a statement.

Don’t forget that you still have time to make one last visit to Colette until December. The store has many interesting collaborations coming so you have plenty of reasons to book your ticket to Paris. After all, Paris is always a good idea!