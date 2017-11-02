See the $2 Milllion Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra

We are only a few weeks away from this year’s Victoria’s Secret show. It is the biggest fashion event, marked on everyone’s calendars. We already know the full model cast and the location. Another moment we’ve been expecting with anticipation is the reveal of the Fantasy Bra. Every year Victoria’s Secret surprises with a stunning, luxurious bra that is worth millions. But now the wait is finally over. Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro is the one who will have the honors to present the infamous Fantasy Bra. Ribeiro gave Vogue a sneak peek of the lavish lingerie. She also proved that is comfortable to wear it during heavy lifting.



The brand revealed the big news just several hours ago along with a picture of Lais wearing it. The “Champagne Nights” fantasy bra was designed by renowned jeweler Mouawad and the estimated worth is over two million dollars. This is Mouawad exclusive design for Victoria’s Secret and his studio spent more than 350 hours to make it. It is bejeweled with almost 6.000 precious rocks including diamonds, blue topaz in 18 karat gold and yellow sapphires. The 27-year-old Brazilian bombshell will be wearing the Fantasy Bra for the first time in her career. This is the biggest honor for the Angels and has a special professional and emotional meaning for them. Before Lais, supermodels such as Adriana Lima, Gisele Bündchen, Candice Swanepoel also wore a luxury bra. The show is scheduled for November 28 and it will take place in Shanghai.

Lais has an interesting story of how she became a model. The gorgeous Brazilian started modeling right after she gave birth to her first son. She appeared at the Sao Paolo Fashion Week and she soon became the most sought-after model in the world. Her first appearance on Victoria’s Secret runway show was in 2010. Lais became an Angel in 2015.

Photo Credit: @victoriassecret/Instagram