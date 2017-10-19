The Weeknd And Puma Drop The Second XO Collection

The Weeknd and Puma announced the official release of their second collaboration. The singer, his brand XO and the sportswear company launched the debut line in August. They took the collaboration to a new level with their second drop.

The Weeknd stayed faithful to his pop icon style. All of the items he created are pieces that he would wear in everyday life. The “Deluxe Denim” line is the answer to all of your denim dreams. Every single item is simple but chic. As you can probably guess, it is all about the most versatile fabric– denim.

A standout in the line is the oversized distressed denim jacket, seen both on the female models, and on The Weekend. The frayed jacket featured chic black collars. In the lookbook photos, The Weeknd matched it with a pair of jeans with frayed details. The second drop of the collaboration also includes T-shirts, hoodies, denim kimono, tank tops. Every single item features the Puma XO logo.

As an addition to the “Deluxe Denim” collection, there is also a pair of sneakers. Puma and XO are releasing the upgraded version of “The Parallel” sneakers. This time the boot-sneaker is a striking olive-green color. It matches great with all of the denim products.

Another big surprise is that their collaboration is expanding into accessories. According to the pictures, fans will be able to purchase a denim hat with the signature XO letters printed on the front. The second addition is a denim bag with black handles and the XO Puma logo.

The Weeknd is an already proven fashion mogul. He is the perfect example that people can multi-task and knows all the right ways to incorporate fashion in his music. All of his releases are sold out within days. Puma is one of the most popular sportswear brands in the world. The brand managed to tap two of the biggest artists in the moment, Rihanna, and The Weeknd.

The collection is expected to launch on October 26. It will be available online at puma.com. Also, you’ll be able to purchase all of the items in Puma’s stores and other selected retailers.

Photo Credit: Puma