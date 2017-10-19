Celebrities Fashion

The Weeknd And Puma Drop The Second XO Collection

By Updated on

The Weeknd and Puma announced the official release of their second collaboration. The singer, his brand XO and the sportswear company launched the debut line in August. They took the collaboration to a new level with their second drop.

The Weeknd And Puma Drop The Second XO Collection denim jacket jeans

The Weeknd stayed faithful to his pop icon style. All of the items he created are pieces that he would wear in everyday life. The “Deluxe Denim” line is the answer to all of your denim dreams. Every single item is simple but chic. As you can probably guess, it is all about the most versatile fabric– denim.

The Weeknd And Puma Drop The Second XO Collection denim jacket jeans

A standout in the line is the oversized distressed denim jacket, seen both on the female models, and on The Weekend. The frayed jacket featured chic black collars. In the lookbook photos, The Weeknd matched it with a pair of jeans with frayed details. The second drop of the collaboration also includes T-shirts, hoodies, denim kimono, tank tops. Every single item features the Puma XO logo.

The Weeknd And Puma Drop The Second XO Collection denim jacket jeans

As an addition to the “Deluxe Denim” collection, there is also a pair of sneakers. Puma and XO are releasing the upgraded version of “The Parallel” sneakers. This time the boot-sneaker is a striking olive-green color. It matches great with all of the denim products.

The Weeknd And Puma Drop The Second XO Collection olive green sneakers

The Weeknd And Puma Drop The Second XO Collection olive green sneakers

Another big surprise is that their collaboration is expanding into accessories. According to the pictures, fans will be able to purchase a denim hat with the signature XO letters printed on the front. The second addition is a denim bag with black handles and the XO Puma logo.

The Weeknd And Puma Drop The Second XO Collection denim hat

The Weeknd And Puma Drop The Second XO Collection denim bag

The Weeknd is an already proven fashion mogul. He is the perfect example that people can multi-task and knows all the right ways to incorporate fashion in his music. All of his releases are sold out within days. Puma is one of the most popular sportswear brands in the world. The brand managed to tap two of the biggest artists in the moment, Rihanna, and The Weeknd.

The Weeknd And Puma Drop The Second XO Collection denim jacket jeans

The collection is expected to launch on October 26. It will be available online at puma.com. Also, you’ll be able to purchase all of the items in Puma’s stores and other selected retailers.

Photo Credit: Puma

Recent Posts

Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 Seoul FW

Fashion Gallery Trends

Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 Seoul FW

Each time that there is a Seoul Fashion week happening we get psyched about all the chic looks we will see. This year the event got a head start on the 16th, and it will...

St. Roche Spring 2018: Video Fashion Week

Fashion

St. Roche Spring 2018: Video Fashion Week

Sue Stemp, the founder and designer of St. Roche presented a beautiful and feminine line for the upcoming spring. The whole collection has a very laid-back vibe and radiates with simplicity. You will find light...

The Weeknd And Puma Drop The Second XO Collection

Celebrities Fashion

The Weeknd And Puma Drop The Second XO Collection

The Weeknd and Puma announced the official release of their second collaboration. The singer, his brand XO and the sportswear company launched the debut line in August. They took the collaboration to a new level...

Round Out Your Fall Look With These Bags

Accessories Fashion Gallery

Round Out Your Fall Look With These Bags

Ready to update you bag? Start with a chic circle bag this fall. Completely round in shape, circle bags give a cool take on a standard crossbody, and are spacious enough to fit the essentials but...

Burgundy Obsession: How To Wear The Prettiest Fall Color

Fashion Gallery Style Tips

Burgundy Obsession: How To Wear The Prettiest Fall Color

Burgundy simply screams fall. Out of all the colors in the fall palette, burgundy is the prettiest one. This deep shade takes a special place in every woman’s wardrobe. It’s vamp and feminine at the...