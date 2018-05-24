These Affordable Earrings Are The Biggest Summer Trend Among Celebs

Recent Posts
The clothing brand /Nyden has been on the market since the beginning of 2018 and is already making a strong case for celebrity collaborations. The concept of luxury, but affordable designs proved to be a...
Anne Hathaway pulled off risky colors from head to toe like a pro! Feast your eyes on her vibrant look in this video.
Celebrities are obsessed with jelly hoops right now! Check out how they wear the summer's hottest earrings in this video.
On this episode of Viva Cannes, follow Rebecca Grant to two amazingly beautiful locations. Saint Tropez is a favorite of ours being the current home of Brigitte Bardot and La Tarte Tropezienne. Then visit a...
Victoria Beckham just shared what the royal wedding was really like! Watch the video to find out more!