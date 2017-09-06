These Looks Are PERFECT For Back To School

Summer came and left in what seems only seconds, and now is already back to school season. This is the time when every fashion-forward girl should get ready for another stylish start of the school year. With the colder weather on our doorstep, there are many new trends that you can use to upgrade your closet. Take a look at these cool celebrity approved outfits and get ready to master your back to school style.



Celebrities are, as always, our biggest inspiration. They have perfected that laid-back style that is essential for back to school stylish start of the season. Get ready to meet the new pieces that you will need in your fall outfits.

The denim on denim look is here to stay. Lately, we saw many trendsetters matching different shades of denim and wearing head to toes denim ensembles. All you need is a pair of jeans and a denim shirt or jacket. These outfits look great with cool sneakers, booties, and even sandals. Aside from looking fashionable, you will feel extremely comfortable. For those who are tired of jeans, denim skirts and dresses there is another thing you could try. By adding a little color and accessories, you will be the best-dressed girl, everywhere you go.

Stripes are the next big thing. You will find this chic pattern in shirts, pants, jumpsuits, dresses, and skirts. Another thing you can do is pair different patterns together. The Fall 2017 runways showed a lot of vibrant and fun ways to match different prints and to come up with the perfect outfit. Aside from stripes, gingham and plaid are the most popular patterns this fall.

Ripped jeans are a classic that you can pair with pretty much everything. Graphic tees and sweaters are ideal for back to school fashion. Sweatshirts in many colors and styles will also do the work.