This Victoria’s Secret Angel Has a Genius Lip-Plumping Secret

You probably remember those weird lip plumping tools that were all over your Instagram feed couple years ago. It all started with Kylie Jenner and the Kylie lip challenge. All those lip plumping techniques weren’t on the safe side. Thankfully, the Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver shared her genius lip-plumping trick. Take a look at the video to see how you can get fuller lips in just seconds with her simple hack.



Being an Angel isn’t a simple job like many would think. You can’t walk with a puffy face around (probably). Josephine Skriver uses a Jade roller to deal with her morning puffiness. She also uses face oil and massages it into her face – and the puffiness is gone. Good to know that there is a 5-minute Angel-approved solution to refresh yourself in the morning.

Josephine Skriver has some serious brow routine. “If your brows are great, everything is great,” the model states. We can’t agree more on this. Skriver has a multiple step brow routine and we are here for it. First, she uses a tiny eyebrow pencil to color hairs of her brows. Then she uses brow pomade to accent her brows even more. For a more natural look, she brushes her brows with the spooley brush. The model revealed that she dyes her brows sometimes with men’s beard dye. She probably has some of the most innovative model-approved beauty tips.

Skriver likes to plump her lips with a toothbrush. According to the model brushing your lips with a toothbrush exfoliates, plumps them and gives them more color at the same time. There you have it – naturally fuller, smooth lips in just seconds. The brushing will make your lips swell a bit but nothing too serious like those challenges that went viral.