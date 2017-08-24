Celebrities Fashion

This Week's Best Celebrity Looks

Since we are transitioning into fall, everybody could use a celebrity fashion inspiration. This is the time of the year when you can wear ankle boots with summer dresses and debut your new bomber jacket. Many celebrities opted for a bomber jacket to fight the chilly weather this week. Additionally, maxi dresses were the fashion theme of the week. Celebrities also flaunted many floral ensembles to celebrate the last days of summer with style. Enjoy watching the video of this week’s best celebrity looks that you can actually copy.

Emma Stone was spotted in New York City on set for the new Netflix Show Maniac. It seemed that the summer is over for the popular actress. She wore a vintage toned-down yellow trench coat and old-school lace up boots. With the oversized jeans and laid-back hoodie, the actress looked way different than on the red carpet. Anyway, she was equally gorgeous and pulled off this off-duty look.

Photo Credit: SplashNewsOnline

The model Coco Rocha flaunted the perfect little black dress in Greenwich Village, New York. She completed the look with a silver clutch and pearl embellished strappy sandals. The dress featured interesting neckline that upgraded the classic outfit.

Photo Credit: GC Images

The actress with a hot accent, Salma Hayek stunned in a multicolored floral sheer dress on her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live show on Thursday. There was a black satin ribbon around the actress’s waist that accented her curves. Salma paired the fabulous dress with insanely high pink sandals. It must be a real challenge to walk in those shoes, but for Salma that didn’t seem to be a problem. She gracefully strolled the streets of Hollywood while reporters took pictures of her.

Photo Credit: Phamous/Backgrid

Regardless the occasion and the location, all of the celebrities made sure to look their best last week.

