Amy Smilovic Capitalized On Velvet for Tibi Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line

The Tibi fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection at NYFW was full of abstract proportions and suits of various cuts and styles. Suits have been showing up on the great majority of runways already in several different cuts, patterns and fabrics. Only a few of the styles were form fitting with most of the collection appearing to be about a free flowing aesthetic instead.

Even the form fitting elements, which were mostly pants, appear to have been created and styled to accentuate the juxtaposition between other looser elements of the ensembles, for example, a coat or jacket or a particularly structured top. There was a lot of room designed in the shoulders of several of the looks; even the single-shoulder dresses had a bit of volume structured into that shoulder.

Brightly colored accents in footwear made an interesting point throughout the Tibi fall 2017 collection as well, with strappy open-toed stiletto sandals and brightly colored booties showing with mini skirt suit options and long dresses.

Besides the suits, there were winter-ideal draped velvet gowns in several colors that were very modest in comparison to many of the other options offered. Velvet is one of the favored fall and winter textures for a lot of people and this is evidenced in a lot of collections. Though the simple chic aesthetic is often not as prevalent as others, which may not be flashy, it typically does seem so against a design like those in this collection.

The detail of the draping, the structure of the shoulders and the chosen colors for the soft velvet are all great features. These velvet dresses are not the only options available clearly, but they are certainly significant. They come as a two-piece set that includes matching pants, so these are a double threat for those interested in this type of garment.

Suits are a classic option for several reasons. Compared to other fashion options they are quick and nearly hassle free, since most of the work is done for you by Amy Smilovic, who essentially says, “here is a beautiful outfit for you – add your personalizing details as needed”. This contributes to the idea that a person in a suit has their life or at least their aesthetic put together and can clearly communicate this to the very visual world.

It is this ease of wear and impression making that also helps suits transition from a work or day look to an evening look with a slight adjustment or two. It feels like this was the point of the Tibi fall/winter 2017-18 collection – to offer options that would make being fashionable through the fall and winter easy to pull off in several different atmospheres and settings.

