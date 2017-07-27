Tiffany and Co. Taps an Impressive Cast for Their Fall 2017 Campaign

The American jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. unveiled a part of their Fall 2017 campaign. This is the first one for the newly appointed chief artistic director Reed Krakoff. For this campaign, Reed gathered a very impressive cast of very young and talented individuals. His goal was to collaborate with some of the best and rising faces in the industry, that are not just successful but also intelligent and aren’t afraid to speak up. That is how he got together with Zoë Kravitz, Janelle Monáe, Elle Fanning, St. Vincent, Cameron Russell and David Hallberg.

The “‘There’s Only One’ [campaign] is a celebration of self-expression and embodies the spirit of Tiffany. The narrative is told through six individuals who are empowered, intelligent and unafraid to express themselves, each with their own unique talent and personal style.”- Krakoff told WWD.

The name of the ad campaign is “There’s Only One,” and it was shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vindoodh Matadin. Each and every one of the stars in the campaign is a very talented professional in their field and are known for their natural beauty that really inspires. Zoe is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz, and a rising actress, model, and singer. She recently played a lead role in the six-times Emmy nominated series Big Little Lies. The 19-year-old Elle is a known face in the fashion industry and a really inspiring young actress. The face that represents the music industry is the singer and songwriter St. Vincent.

Cameron is a popular American model that has become a real fashion icon. David, on the other hand, is one of the most renowned classical ballet dancers and a principal dancer for the Bolshoi Ballet and the American Ballet Theatre. Another extremely successful familiar face in the ads is the actress Janelle Monáe, who starred in several huge movies such as the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures.

‘I think that individuality and embracing the things that make you unique is important to humanity, for others around you who may be uncomfortable, with their uniqueness, to finally feel confident in just being just them, and understanding that they were made, you know, unique for a specific purpose.’- Janelle told ELLE.

The six influencers appear in close-up shots and are accessorized with iconic breath-taking Tiffany and Co. jewelry. Tiffany and Co. is trying to constantly promote their growth as a brand and to attract younger customers. The ads will be released in September.

Photo Courtesy: Tiffany and Co.