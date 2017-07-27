Celebrities Fashion

Tiffany and Co. Taps an Impressive Cast for Their Fall 2017 Campaign

By Updated on

The American jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. unveiled a part of their Fall 2017 campaign. This is the first one for the newly appointed chief artistic director Reed Krakoff. For this campaign, Reed gathered a very impressive cast of very young and talented individuals. His goal was to collaborate with some of the best and rising faces in the industry, that are not just successful but also intelligent and aren’t afraid to speak up. That is how he got together with Zoë Kravitz, Janelle Monáe, Elle Fanning, St. Vincent, Cameron Russell and David Hallberg.

Tiffany and Co. Taps an Impressive Cast for Their Fall 2017 Campaign Janelle monae

The “‘There’s Only One’ [campaign] is a celebration of self-expression and embodies the spirit of Tiffany. The narrative is told through six individuals who are empowered, intelligent and unafraid to express themselves, each with their own unique talent and personal style.”- Krakoff told WWD.

Tiffany and Co. Taps an Impressive Cast for Their Fall 2017 Campaign Janelle monae

The name of the ad campaign is “There’s Only One,” and it was shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vindoodh Matadin. Each and every one of the stars in the campaign is a very talented professional in their field and are known for their natural beauty that really inspires. Zoe is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz, and a rising actress, model, and singer. She recently played a lead role in the six-times Emmy nominated series Big Little Lies. The 19-year-old Elle is a known face in the fashion industry and a really inspiring young actress. The face that represents the music industry is the singer and songwriter St. Vincent.

Tiffany and Co. Taps an Impressive Cast for Their Fall 2017 Campaign Zoe Kravitz

Tiffany and Co. Taps an Impressive Cast for Their Fall 2017 Campaign Elle Fanning

Tiffany and Co. Taps an Impressive Cast for Their Fall 2017 Campaign St Vincent

Cameron is a popular American model that has become a real fashion icon. David, on the other hand, is one of the most renowned classical ballet dancers and a principal dancer for the Bolshoi Ballet and the American Ballet Theatre. Another extremely successful familiar face in the ads is the actress Janelle Monáe, who starred in several huge movies such as the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures.

Tiffany and Co. Taps an Impressive Cast for Their Fall 2017 Campaign cameron russell

Tiffany and Co. Taps an Impressive Cast for Their Fall 2017 Campaign David Hallberg

‘I think that individuality and embracing the things that make you unique is important to humanity, for others around you who may be uncomfortable, with their uniqueness, to finally feel confident in just being just them, and understanding that they were made, you know, unique for a specific purpose.’- Janelle told ELLE.

Tiffany and Co. Taps an Impressive Cast for Their Fall 2017 Campaign Janelle monae

The six influencers appear in close-up shots and are accessorized with iconic breath-taking Tiffany and Co. jewelry. Tiffany and Co. is trying to constantly promote their growth as a brand and to attract younger customers. The ads will be released in September.

 

Photo Courtesy: Tiffany and Co.

 

Recent Posts

Tiffany and Co. Taps an Impressive Cast for Their Fall 2017 Campaign

Celebrities Fashion

Tiffany and Co. Taps an Impressive Cast for Their Fall 2017 Campaign

The American jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. unveiled a part of their Fall 2017 campaign. This is the first one for the newly appointed chief artistic director Reed Krakoff. For this campaign, Reed gathered a...

How to Wear Jumpsuits According to Celebrities

Fashion

How to Wear Jumpsuits According to Celebrities

Jumpsuits are probably one of the most comfortable pieces of clothing you can wear. They are currently making a huge comeback and are the choice of many celebrities. These onesies are available in many different...

Embroidered Patches, A Trend To Love Right NOW!

Accessories Fashion Trends

Embroidered Patches, A Trend To Love Right NOW!

Patches have been trying to make a stylish return since 2013 and it's obvious that the trend has succeeded. We've seen everything from high-end apparel designers creating one of a kind embroidered patches and designs...

Michael Kors Bought Jimmy Choo for $1.2 Billion

Fashion

Michael Kors Bought Jimmy Choo for $1.2 Billion

The luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo officially has a new owner. The American brand Michael Kors is the one behind the purchase. Just yesterday, Michael Kors, the chairman of the company, released the news that...

The Most Ingenious Eyeliner Looks

Beauty Tips Perfumes & Makeup

The Most Ingenious Eyeliner Looks

Tired of your basic winged eyeliner? While that's a functional everyday look, sometimes you need to bring out your inner artist. Besides, isn't that why you own dozens of eyeshadow palettes and eyeliner shades?  ...