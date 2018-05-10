Dainty, romantic, feminine, fabrics and prints have never been more in, and there has never been a better time for summertime sets. We are seeing them everywhere, from high end labels, to more cost efficient brands, there is sure to be a set for everyone and every budget. My favorite name behind this current trend is Aussie line, Zimmerman. In my opinion they are the leaders in the romantic vibe fashion game, and their pieces are for sure a huge inspiration behind my choice when achieving this look. Below I have narrowed down my favorite sets (out of hundreds) that make me swoon.

My Set: It’s unfortunately sold out, but I found the next best similar set! It’s good for about any kind of summer outing you can get yourself into. This set comes in a white/moca combo or a white/blue combo. Like many of these sets I am featuring, it shows some skin, but just the right amount, while compensating for it in other areas to balance it out and keep a classy vibe.

Get This Striped Set For $58.00 Here.