Tod’s Goes Urban-Chic for Fall 2017

Leather-goods house Tod’s has returned to the Milan Fashion Week’s runway shows with the sophisticated Tod’s fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection, which took an unexpected artistic and literary turn as well.

For this runway show and collection, designed by the house’s in-studio team, chairman and CEO Diego Della Valle had something imposing in mind, which figuratively traced the lines for the fashion house’s upcoming 12 months in the industry. First and foremost, the Tod’s fall/winter 2017-18 rtw runway show marked one of the brand’s biggest milestones, i.e. the release of “Timeless Icons”, a glamorous tome that celebrates Tod’s and the fashion industry’s muses and icons. Secondly, it confirmed Tod’s willingness to “continue to link the brand with art,” as Diego Della Valle himself explained backstage.

The Tod’s fall 2017 runway show featured a live installation entitled “Wrapping”, created by renowned artist Thomas De Falco, which consisted of pieces of fabric and ropes tied together and intertwining a group of models, among which there was top model queen Naomi Campbell.

The installation set the right mood for the collection, too, as in parallel it celebrated Tod’s notoriously high-end tailored leather goods, refined clothing pieces and lifetime accessories. This collection could be regarded as an extremely versatile compendium of separates to wear on a daily basis, all linked through the common fil rouge of urban-chic allures. With outerwear being the collection’s focal point, this Tod’s line-up was incredibly winter-ready, especially with deconstructed biker jackets, anoraks and long coats dominating the scene.

The collection’s color palette was particularly winter-approved too, while at the same time remaining true to Tod’s signature browns, beiges and whites. This time around, Tod’s design studio team also opted for a grand finale of total black looks, which were definitely more glam-rock in style, rather than sophisticatedly urban-chic.

As for this Tod’s fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection’s must-haves, the skirts and the pencil trousers were definitely the most intriguing items, with the former featuring mostly midi lengths, and the latter being all about Eighties-inspired ultra-skinny figures and sleek leather materials.

Fashions and artistic installations aside, this Tod’s collection was, as it always happens with the fashion house, extremely appealing in terms of footwear, too. Tod’s leisure-approved lifestyle was this time translated to a dream and cozy array of loafers covered with fur, preppy moccasins, urban creepers and, of course, boots, the soles of which were inspired by old work shoes. Lace-up hikers were utilized as well, and ultimately overwhelmed the overall Tod’s fall 2017 rtw collection with their most wanderlust-infused attitude.

Photos courtesy of Vogue