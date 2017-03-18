Tom Ford’s Fall/Winter 2017-18 RTW Collection Says Goodbye to the See-Now-Buy-Now Format

Tom Ford showed off a fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection and officially decided to forgo the see-now-buy-now format for current and future shows. The revelation came for others when Tom Ford showed up on the schedule for September, but showing a future season rather than a current one.

This coming after the release of the images for the Tom Ford spring 2017 collection and then the appointments in New York for prepping to present a fall/winter 2017 lineup solidified the suspicion. The fashion house will be showing a spring 2018 collection rather than a fall/winter 2017-2018 lineup.

The abandonment of the see-now-buy-now format for fashion was apparently decided upon based on key factors like the total number of sales made and missed for the previous shows under the format.

As one of the pioneers of the see-now-buy-now format that drew lots of attention, Tom Ford was uniquely situated to note the difference and effects that affect the bottom line each season, and he did unfortunately find the instant gratification model to be less than satisfactory. Tom Ford did take out the time to express his findings and the basis for his decision, as well as what buyers could expect in the future.

“It was good to try see-now-buy-now, and I’m glad I did, and eventually that’s how the industry will work, But right now, the shows and store delivery dates aren’t aligned. We missed crucial weeks of selling time and valuable long-lead press.” Ford then elaborated. “Especially in this moment of designer musical chairs, the best thing to be is true to your brand. And I have a brand, I have a following,” he told Vogue.

Having acknowledged the following that supports his brand, Tom Ford went on to explain that certain styles would be present in future collections, giving us something to look forward to. Fitted tailoring, high-shine black patent, fox fur and brightly colored shearling were all mentioned alongside cocktail looks featuring a flowing aspect in colorful options. These are not the only reported changes either.

Tom Ford has made quite a few decisions regarding the aesthetics of the brand, the way the brand presents and offers options to buyers. Tom Ford will also be moving his women’s atelier from London to Los Angeles without much preamble. The intent and knowledge behind it are understandable, and his commitment to the desires of his audience is admirable.

Tom Ford will still likely put on a dreamy and incredible show that will amaze us all, he is just that kind of designer and the fashion house has the reputation that it does for several long standing reasons. Though it is likely the future of fashion shows, for right now the see-now-buy-now format is going to be taking a back seat with this designer.

Photos courtesy of WWD