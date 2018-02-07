Fashion Trends Video

Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2018 Collection at NYFW

By Updated on

Tom Ford Fall Winter 2018 Mens Collection pastel pink men's suit
Tom Ford is one of the leading designers who decided to stay in the Big Apple this season. He opened the New York Fashion Week with his opulent Fall/Winter 2018 men’s show at Park Avenue Armory. The designer presented a collection that caters to both formal attire lovers and street icons. Watch the video to see the highlights of his latest collection.
Photo Credit: Getty Images

