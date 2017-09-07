Tom Ford RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

Tom Ford knows how to make a statement. For his comeback at the New York Fashion Week the designer brought all the drama and glamour at the Park Avenue Armory. Needless to say, the front rows at his show were packed with all familiar faces. Kim Kardashian debuted a platinum blonde hair. She enjoyed the show right next to the gorgeous singer Ciara.The legendary model Cindy Crawford came all the way from Malibu to the NYFW and Tom Ford happen to be her first fashion stop. Julianne Moore, Liev Schreiber, Russell Westbrook and more were also there to support the designer.

For Tom Ford wasn’t a problem to impress such an audience. He did what he knows best: suits. The designer has built his 2-billion dollar business with menswear. You simply can’t miss a Tom Ford suit. According to the designer, many ladies couldn’t resist his tailored to perfection men’s suits and visited his studio with a special request. They all wanted custom tailored Tom Ford power suits to upgrade their office attire. Tom Ford couldn’t just pass on the wishes of his loyal customers. The RTW Spring 2018 collection is a dream come true for all the ladies who waited too long for Tom Ford’s female suits.

The designer used his classic men’s cuts to create a powerful women’s spring 2018 collection. The cuts may be a bit masculine, but the bralettes and the plunging necklines are here to spice things up.

One of the first things you’ll notice is the bold shoulder. Tom Ford contrasted the masculine cuts with a lot of pink color and sequins. The dazzling designs that are going to be popular this fall will also stay in spring 2018. There is another fall trend that will continue to be popular in spring. The metallic hues, especially the sterling silver designs will predominate in the spring ensembles of the It girls.

Tom Ford put a new spin on the millennial pink with his dusty pale pink designs. Tom Ford’s spring girl will be obsessed with silk dusty pink clothes paired with a dazzling statement piece that will add glamour to the ensemble. A major surprise in the collection was the pink velvet. The designer used this attention-grabbing color to design statement blazers that go seamlessly with both pastel and vibrant looks.

Only 30% of Tom Ford’s sales belong to the womenswear, but this is most certainly going to change with his last collection. The designer opened the NYFW with quite an entrance and set high standards for the upcoming shows.