Tom Ford Shot His Spring/Summer 2017 Ad Campaign

Tom Ford is an all-round artist, indeed! The American designer/ photographer shot his eponymous label’s spring/summer 2017 ad campaign, with the respective collection being already available online at tomford.com and net-a-porter.com.

The Tom Ford spring/summer 2017 collection is the label’s first foray into the acclaimed see-now-buy-now formula, which however already appears to be an una tantum experiment. Earlier this morning the fashion designer revealed he will return to the traditional fashion week calendar for the next seasonal runway show, yet not in London. According to WWD, Tom Ford, a London Fashion Week habitué, is looking for a “permanent slot on the New York Fashion Week calendar”, and will make his debut in September with his Tom Ford spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection.

“I need a home [for showing] and a consistency. Paris is crammed full of competition. Milan — been there and done that. London, I’ve tried and tried and tried,” he told WWD. “The store shipping schedule doesn’t align with the fashion show schedule. […] You can’t have a show with clothes that have been on the selling floor for a month. We lost a month of selling. We had merchandise sitting in stockrooms,” he concluded, revealing the see-now-buy-now formula’s “darkest” side.

Filled with creativity and desires of a new beginning, Tom Ford couldn’t, of course, exempt himself from treating us to an extremely personal ad campaign, which truly exudes his spring/summer 2017 collection’s most powerful leitmotifs. Starring fresh-faced models of the moment Amilna Estevao, Grace Hartzel, Federico Novello, and Valentine Rontez, Tom Ford’s spring 2017 ad campaign pictures all feature an evocative black backdrop, against which both the models’ astounding beauty and the collection’s luxurious detailing surely stand out.

In shooting his campaign, Tom Ford also made sure each picture could feature little touches of springy notes here and there, here translated to pastel-toned roses that really set one of the most delicate and inspiring spring-approved moods.

Springy vibes and standards Tom Ford rock motifs aside, the Tom Ford spring 2017 ad campaign focuses on the collection’s must-haves, namely nude-colored bomber jackets, leather goods and, of course, evening-approved sequined dresses, which create an appealing contrast with the collection’s tailored, mannish-inspired suits. The campaign also emphasizes the collection’s accessory line, among which eyeglasses, sunglasses and handbags are destined to become some of these year’s it-items for sure.

Tom Ford’s spring 2017 campaign also includes a behind-the-scene video the designer shot himself, too, and which is already available both on Youtube and on Tom Ford’s website. We hope Ford won’t stop surprising us with his visual experiments and creativity!

Photos courtesy of Tom Ford