Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Is Designed For Movie Stars

Tom Ford’s 2017 is already one of the busiest years. After unveiling the Tom Ford spring 2017 ad campaign shot by himself, the talented designer changed his mind on some of his career’s most recent boldest moves.

Aside from deciding to move from London to New York Fashion Week for his next Tom Ford spring 2018 collection, he stated he would not use the acclaimed see-now-buy-now formula anymore, as this specific Tom Ford spring/summer 2017 collection (available on Net-a-Porter.com) was his one and only see-now-buy-now experiment.

While yesterday we were surely amazed at his impressive photography skills (is there anything he cannot do, really?), today we want to explore the actual collection, as it is particularly intriguing to say the least.

Both Tom Ford’s women’s and men’s wear spring/summer 2017 collections are designed to make anyone look like a movie star, which is something that goes hand in hand with spring’s longer days and summer’s warmer nights. Stealth luxury wardrobe must-haves are found everywhere in this latest collection, and we bet many (although probably not Tom Ford himself) are glad they can buy them and add them to their wardrobes now.

Being so opulent, gold was, of course, Tom Ford’s favorite color for the collection, which was also just perfect when combined with all the standard Tom Ford total-black proposals. From cascades of sequin to metallic detailing and accessories, the collection’s golden accents exuded elegance and uniqueness, infusing the entire line-up with its most timeless touch.

The sequined patterns, whether they are gold or silvery, were mostly utilized to cover the long, mermaid dresses, which we bet we will see at many red carpet events in the months to come. Although being somewhere in between haute couture and ready-to-wear, the Tom Ford spring/summer 2017 collection did include some more conventionally wearable staples, the figures, lines and cuts of which varied from glam rock to just glam depending on how one wants to style them.

For the warmer seasons, Tom Ford mainly opted for cropped cuts, seen on both the biker jackets and flowy trousers. To further enhance the sense of free-spirited dynamicity, he proceeded embellishing the total-black, cropped ensembles with oversized fringes, which also denoted his care for the seasonal trends.

More conventionally elegant patterns, although equally wearable too, were used for the total-white proposals that, although being meant to be worn like that, at a sort of total-white figurative party, will look equally elegant even when mix-and-matched with the collection’s black, dark red or gold ensembles.

With this collection being so gorgeous and Tom Ford being in what appears to be an intensely creative stream of consciousness, we cannot wait to see what he has in store for us for the upcoming NYFW!

Photos courtesy of Tom Ford