See Every Single Piece from Tommy x Gigi Spring 2017 Collection

Remember the buzz surrounding Gigi Hadid’s announcement that she would be doing this second collabo launch with Tommy Hilfiger? It definitely has not died down. The first collaboration was a lot of fun to see and shop. According to both Gigi and Tommy Hilfiger it was just as fun to create – so they decided to do a second one – Tommy x Gigi spring 2017 collection that has had just as much buzz if not more.

Fans really appreciate the ease of wear, fashionability and fun Gigi brought to the line combined with the long standing Hilfiger name and logo. They knew it would be a hit, and fans did not disappoint with their responses. With a posted photo of Gigi studying a washed denim jacket in front of a wall of sketches (they were blurred out), Tommy Hilfiger stoked the flames of excited interest with the caption “The first season was such a success, we decided to do a 2nd.”

The Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid collaboration has kept such consistent interest, especially on social media, Gigi Hadid decided to show the world the whole collection! The entire Tommy x Gigi spring 2017 collection will be shown on a runway in a full and proper debut on February 8th, 2017 and will be joining the ‘see now, buy now’ option that is gaining popularity, letting you get hands on these pieces on Tommy.com.

Fortunately for those of us who have to plan ahead in order to make a serious set of acquisitions for our personal wardrobe before items are sold out, Gigi gifted a full release of the lookbook in its entirety, allowing us to choose and plan for our major shopping spree.

The best thing is that the throngs of fans who helped the initial nautical themed collaboration sell so well include some of our favorite celebrities. Fans not only get to dress like Gigi Hadid, but similarly to icons like Serena Williams and fan favorites like Ruby Rose.

With the release of the second line we expect much more of the same – items quickly selling out and people repping their chosen pieces all over social media. So many different OOTD posts featured items from the first Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid collection; it will be great to see all the excitement and fashion choices again with the second line.

Thanks to the release of the looks, we know that the second collection will be much sportier and trendier than the previous collection, with AMAZING accessories (seriously did you see the two backpacks?!). The use of charms and patches throughout the collection is significant and adds a lot of fun to the looks as well. The two-piece crop top and midi skirt set is bold and fun, and overall the Tommy x Gigi spring 2017 collection has a whole new aesthetic for the Tommy Hilfiger brand.

Photos courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger