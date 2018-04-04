Tommy Hilfiger Drops Spring 2018 Adaptive Collection

The popular American brand Tommy Hilfiger is doing an amazing job when it comes to inclusivity. In October 2017 the label launched their first Adaptive collection for adults. Back in 2016 they collaborated with Runway of Dreams and released a special line for children with disabilities. Now just in time for the warm season, Tommy is presenting their Spring 2018 Adaptive line with an inspirational campaign.



The brand released the campaign on Tuesday morning. This time they chose a group of inspirational advocates and motivational speakers. Having someone to relate to always makes things better. That’s why Tommy Hilfiger made sure to properly present the line, with the ideal muses in mind. For the ads, the label tapped Mama Cax, a lifestyle and beauty blogger and an inspirational speaker. This gorgeous lady was told that she only had only three weeks to live after being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 14. Today she is one of the most popular motivational speakers out there that knows the perfect ways to connect with differently-abled people.

The second star of the ads is Chelsie Hill, a professional dancer who is paralyzed from the waist down. At 17 Chelsie was a part of a drunken driving accident and lost the ability to move her legs. Jeremy Campbell is a gold-winning Paralympian born with a very rare condition, where the lower part of his right leg wasn’t completely developed. That didn’t stop him from competing at several Paralympics and winning gold medals. You’ll also see Jeremiah Josey, an 18-year old autistic aspiring chef.

Both adults and kids with disabilities have a very hard time finding the right clothes for them and getting ready every single morning. The regular clothing designs make it impossible for these people to dress up and still look fashionable. Most of the time they have to settle for a limited range of garments that are not always trendy or easy to put on. That’s why Hilfiger worked hard on creating the Adaptive collection, made to fulfill all of the needs of disabled women and men.

Every single piece in the Spring 2018 collection is well-thought of and perfectly adapted for differently-abled individuals. The designs feature magnetic buttons, Velcro closures, magnetic hems. Bungee-cords, double plackets and more. Everything is done in a very innovative way, with the latest trends in mind. The Adaptive Spring 2018 collection dropped at Hilfiger’s official website so you can head to tommy.com to shop it. In the meantime, check out the beautiful and inspirational pictures from the campaign.

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger