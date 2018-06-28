Tommy Hilfiger Heads To Shanghai For TommyNow Fall 2018

It might be only the beginning of summer, but fashion brands are already thinking of fall. Tommy Hilfiger’s TommyNow shows are epic in so many ways. We sure got used to seeing Gigi Hadid as the front face of the previous “See-Now, Buy-Now” happenings. They took us on amazing trips to two different continents including Europe and North America. This year for the label’s Fall 2018 runway event, get ready to go on a venture in Shanghai. For all the fans out there, impatiently waiting for the upcoming presentation, it will happen in the largest town in China on September 4.

After four years of exciting TommyNow runway shows that presented collaboration collections with the mega-popular Gigi, it’s time for a new adventure for the brand. Just recently Hilfiger presented Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton as the new face of their label. This will be the first ever TommyNow runway show without Hadid. Hamilton is a four-time Formula One World Champion, known for his impeccable style. For Fall 2018, in September we will witness the first Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis Hamilton capsule line.

“TommyNow continues to disrupt the runway rules driven by our passion to introduce innovative ways to immerse as many consumers as possible into this event globally. For Fall 2018, our experiential event will evolve to become an even greater storytelling experience that celebrates our powerful fall 2018 collections and ambassador partnerships. After successful stops in North America and Europe, I look forward to unveiling our next season on a new continent.”- Hilfiger said in a statement.

The first “See-Now, Buy-Now” runway show was staged in New York’s South Street Seaport in 2016. It was titled “Tommy Pier”, and the presented collection was co-designed by Gigi Hadid. The following year for the Spring 2017 venue, Hilfiger and the model chose Venice Beach, California. This second collaboration was called “Tommyland”. It was the third team up when the two took things to a whole new level. The duo booked London’s Roundhouse concert hall for Fall 2017, infamously known as “RockCircus”. Just a few months ago, they staged a fabulous runway show in Milan for their fourth and last collaboration. The “TommyNow Drive” for Spring 2018 included a number of the most sought-about modeling names in the fashion industry.

Following the teaming up with the supermodel, Hilfiger’s women’s wear became extremely attractive to millennials from all around the world. The label cashed in serious earnings and is now continuing at the same pace. The Asia-Pacific market is currently one of the most profitable markets for Tommy Hilfiger, so the brand wants to bring the latest event even closer to its loyal customers. We simply can’t wait for September 4 to come, so we can enjoy another adventure this time in Shanghai.

