Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2017 Collection at LFW

Tommy and Gigi presented their latest collection on the last day of LFW. This season, the rock circus-themed show was a real attraction. Tommy and Gigi brought 90s-inspired collection with chic designs for Fall 2017.

The Roundhouse, an iconic music venue in the capital of England was the place to be last night. This spot has been a host of many legendary rock groups such as the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Guns N’ Roses, Lenny Kravitz and more. This time Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid transformed the room in a rock circus spectacle attended by many celebrities and influencers.

“I came here in the Seventies and I was so inspired by the music-fashion fusion. In September 1970 I was on the Kings Road, looking at people who were wearing bell-bottoms and platform shoes and fringe and all sorts of cool prints, and that has stayed with me, that image in my mind, it has stayed with me forever. I was inspired by that, and I wanted to really bring it back home to where I was first inspired.”- Hilfiger explained.

The young Hadid trio opened the show. The first one to appear on the runway was, of course, Gigi, followed by Bella. Then, Anwar Hadid made his official debut for Tommy X Gigi. The youngest Hadid presented the third look of the night. The celebrity runway cast was completed by Insta-popular faces such as Jourdan Dunn, Josephine Skriver, Joan Smalls, Hailey Baldwin, and Presley Gerber who strolled the round venue looking fierce.

For their Fall 2017 collection, Tommy and Gigi were focused mostly on chic athleisurewear inspired by the 90s. The collection is a mix of grunge, rock, underground and workwear with a touch of glamour. Tommy’s idea was to combine his love of rock music with versatile fashion. Tartan in red, blue and white was all over the pieces. The designer made sure to include a lot of black leather seen in pants, shorts and cool jackets.

Denim was the third fabric that ruled last night. In some of the looks, Hilfiger matched it with fun sequins, while in others he added knitwear and sexy thigh-high socks.

Once Tommy and Gigi made the final bow, that is when the real show started. The night went on with an impressive performance by Cirque de Soli, with all of the performers wearing Hilfiger. The Chainsmokers, who recently became ambassadors of the brand, were there to provide a fun closure of the night.

This was the first TommyNow presentation outside of the US. Thanks to the “see now, buy now” concept, guests were able to shop their favorite pieces right off the runway.

Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv