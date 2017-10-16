Tommy Hilfiger’s 90s-inspired Tommy Jeans Capsule

Many ‘90s trends made a huge comeback this year. Everyone from the street style icons to high-fashion designers revived this decade through their style and collections. These trends got an approval not only from the ’90 kids but also from the biggest It girls. Tommy Hilfiger perfectly understands the fashion needs of the young crowd. The designer won the hearts of many style icons thanks to his professional friendship with the supermodel Gigi Hadid. So, the new collection for his diffusion line Tommy Jeans is infused with a youthful vibe.

The latest Tommy Jeans capsule is a revival of the ‘90s using the brands signature colors: blue, red and white together with a hint of yellow and green. The collection follows the style of the young contemporary Tommy Girl but celebrates the heritage of the brand at the same time. Young girls prefer to feel comfy and casual nowadays. So, Tommy Hilfiger made sure that all of the pieces are cool and laid-back. In case you were wondering, the signature Tommy lingerie that celebrates the brand logo is again present in the ‘90s inspired capsule for Tommy Jeans. Cool gals love to wear logo underwear under sheer pieces. They also like to let it peek from low rise jeans.

The entire capsule collection embraces the brand’s logo. Everything from outwear to sweaters and accessories features Tommy’s trending logo. The designer is aware of the youth’s obsession with logomania. So, the branding on the pieces looked very much up-to-the-minute.

Tommy Hilfiger designed an array of oversized jackets for the latest capsule for Tommy Jeans. Besides the expected baggy outwear in Tommy’s signature colors, there was a chic flag pattern bomber jacket. The jacket is the biggest highlight of the collection.

The jeans followed the ’90 aesthetic as most of the pieces in the collection did. Opposite of the ripped jeans that were popular lately, Tommy Hilfiger presented classic jeans with a straight cut. We couldn’t miss the denim overall perfect for slaying the street aesthetic. No wonder why Tommy Hilfiger’s designs became a uniform of the youth.

The photo shoot for the campaign happened in London and Berlin. The American’s favorite brand is rapidly taking over Europe. The designer ditched NYFW for LFW this season. He most certainly loved his stay in the British capital. So he returned to London for the campaign of his diffusing brand Tommy Jeans.

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger