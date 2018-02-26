Fashion Video

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection at MFW

By Updated on

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 at MFW Gigi Hadid

The ultimate It model Gigi Hadid stole the show at MFW with her collaborative Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 show. Hilfiger and Hadid presented their fourth and last collection with Formula 1-themed show. The theme wasn’t very close to Gigi’s lifestyle, but she was most certainly not afraid to experiment. Watch the video to see the biggest highlights of the show.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Recent Posts

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection at MFW

Fashion Video

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection at MFW

The ultimate It model Gigi Hadid stole the show at MFW with her collaborative Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 show. Hilfiger and Hadid presented their fourth and last collection with Formula 1-themed show. The theme...

Paris Fashion Week Fall 2018 Preview

Fashion

Paris Fashion Week Fall 2018 Preview

The City of Lights is full of tourists all year long. But this week the streets of Paris will turn into the hottest fashion spot thanks to countless of editors, buyers, celebrities, and influencers who...

7 Chic Ways to Style Oversized Scarves

Fashion Style Tips Trends Video

7 Chic Ways to Style Oversized Scarves

Wrap yourself up in a cozy oversized scarf like a style icon. From knitted to blanket styles, here are 7 chic ways to wear oversized scarves this winter. Photo By @mumshandmade/Instagram

Style Guide: How to Protest The Winter Weather

Fashion Style Tips Trends Video

Style Guide: How to Protest The Winter Weather

If you are tired of all the layers and oversized sweaters take a look at our guide on how to protest the winter weather and add bring summer vibes to your style. Photo Credit: @blaireadiebee/Instagram

Holley’s Outfit Of The Week 2/23.

Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

Holley’s Outfit Of The Week 2/23.

  This week on the live social media love segments we did, I got a lot of requests for information regarding my outfit. SO, I decided to make it this week's "Outfit of the week"....