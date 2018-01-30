Fashion

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection

By

Gigi Hadid is undoubtedly an unstoppable force in fashion. For the fourth time in a row, the supermodel designed a collection with the all-American designer Tommy Hilfiger. The young Hadid is a regular when it comes to Hilfiger runway shows, campaigns, and presentations. The duo started their joined fashion venture back in 2016 and since then, they’ve released three collections together.

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection black pants gray navy hoodie with stripes

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection one piece black and white

For Spring 2018, the designer and his muse opted for a racing-inspired collection. The idea comes from Tommy’s great passion for motorsports and Gigi’s busy everyday life. It radiates strong athleisure vibes mixed with elements of racing and motorsports aesthetic. Gigi brought to the game her signature way of wearing sports pieces and making them runway-worthy.

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection red bomber blue leggings

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection gray long hoodie

“Everything [about motor sports] is intriguing. The technical aspect, the different ways they modify the cars to race differently, what the driver speaks to his team about while driving 200 mph. I personally love the way the windbreaker jackets turned out. I’m happy with the shapes and their ability to be worn as a fashion statement that is functional.”- the supermodel stated.

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection leggings bomber jacket cropped hoodie

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection red hat red bomber

In the newly-released lookbook, the gorgeous Hadid sports an array of chic ensembles from the latest capsule. She and Tommy once again turned to the brand’s recognizable colors, that took the main stage during their previous collaborations. Red, white and navy are a must in Tommy’s collections. For Spring 2018, the duo also involved shades of blue, gray, nude and black.  The looks combine oversized comfy garments with tight chic pieces.

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection gray sweatpants striped crop top

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection leggings racing leather jacket

The supermodel flaunts It combos that will have you instantly hooked on the new Gigi x Tommy line. Starting from the cool distressed denim, trendy silk bombers, chic crop tops, to oversized hoodies, every single piece is statement-making. They also made sure to include bold accessories and shoes such as perforated gloves, logo scarves, trendy mules, high-heeled ankle boots and more.

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection distressed jeans windbreaker ankle boots

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection sunglasses backpack

Hadid and Hilfiger’s last presentation was a huge circus-inspired spectacle set in the capital of England. The model was accompanied by her younger siblings Bella and Anwar on the runway, who proudly showed off their sister’s designs. To see the full collection, you have to wait until February 25. Hilfiger and Gigi will show their latest “See Now, Buy Now” line during the upcoming TommyNow event at Milan Fashion Week. All the pieces will be available for purchase the same day. At least you have a month to save up for all these chic items from the Spring 2018 collection.

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection black dress black bomber

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection leggings bomber jacket white crop top

Tommy x Gigi Spring 2018 Collection bomber jacket one-piece bodice

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

